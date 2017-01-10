Rocky Council enters land fight with Livingstone

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow has today handed down the 2016/17 draft budget .Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has entered a land fight with Livingstone Shire Council over property just north of Rockhampton.

RRC this morning announced they would submit a formal objection to parts of Livingstone Shire Council's draft Planning Scheme regarding land use designations.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said some proposals within the 10 year draft Planning Scheme surrounding the land use designations beyond Rockhampton's northern boundary may impact on Rockhampton Region's future long-term development.

"The area just to the north of Rockhampton is obviously where the future growth for Rockhampton City will be," Cr Strelow said.

"Livingstone Shire are proposing to allow large parcels of land just over the border to be subdivided into a park residential acreage.

"This creates two problems for us. The first is that extra people will be living in this part of Livingstone Shire and putting pressure on Rockhampton Regional Council's roads and services but not contributing to the costs of the services.

"But the second and probably more worrying is that when land has been chopped up into this size block it becomes very hard for proper residential subdivision to happen later.”

Cr Strelow said the type of proposed zoning on the land in question has raised concerns for RRC.

"We strongly believe that the Scheme, which proposes additional rural residential land will impede on the growth corridor north of Parkhurst,” Cr Strelow said.

"Correct zoning of this land is extremely important for our future as our urban area is already constrained by the Berserker Ranges to the east and flooding to the south and west."

Council's Strategic Planning team reported that not only will further development of rural residential land place a constraint on urban growth to the north in the longer term, but it will also place unreasonable demand on services provided by Council in the short to medium term.

It also added that once land is subdivided into rural or park residential allotments a greater urban density can therefore no longer be achieved without significant cost to RRC or future developers.

It's not the first time RRC and LSC have clashed over land north of Parkhurst.

Late last year, RRC tabled a $21 million bid to buy three communities off LSC.

In hopes of taking the suburbs of Glenlee, Rockyview and Glendale back into the Rockhampton Council fold, Cr Strelow started formal discussions with Livingstone Shire Council.

At the time, LSC Mayor Bill Ludwig said there was still a large body of work to be completed before Livingstone could consider a formal offer from Rockhampton to buy three neighbouring suburbs.

Once the report is submitted, Livingstone Shire Council will be required to respond to Council's concerns raised in the submission.

Cr Strelow added that it was not unusual for neighbouring councils to make submissions on each other's Planning Schemes.