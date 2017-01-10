34°
News

Rocky Council enters land fight with Livingstone

Melanie Plane
| 10th Jan 2017 10:23 AM
Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow has today handed down the 2016/17 draft budget .Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow has today handed down the 2016/17 draft budget .Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK09061616abudge

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has entered a land fight with Livingstone Shire Council over property just north of Rockhampton.

RRC this morning announced they would submit a formal objection to parts of Livingstone Shire Council's draft Planning Scheme regarding land use designations.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said some proposals within the 10 year draft Planning Scheme surrounding the land use designations beyond Rockhampton's northern boundary may impact on　Rockhampton Region's future long-term development.

"The area just to the north of Rockhampton is obviously where the future growth for Rockhampton City will be," Cr Strelow said.

"Livingstone Shire are proposing to allow large parcels of land just over the border to be subdivided into a park residential acreage.　

"This creates two problems for us. The first is that extra people will be living in this part of Livingstone Shire and putting pressure on Rockhampton Regional Council's roads and services but not contributing to the costs of the services.　

"But the second and probably more worrying is that when land has been chopped up into this size block it becomes very hard for proper residential subdivision to happen later.”

Cr Strelow said the type of proposed zoning on the land in question has raised concerns for RRC. 　

"We strongly believe that the Scheme, which proposes additional rural residential land will impede on the growth corridor north of Parkhurst,” Cr Strelow said.

"Correct zoning of this land is extremely important for our future as our urban area is already constrained by the Berserker Ranges to the east and flooding to the south and west."

Council's Strategic Planning team reported that not only will further development of rural residential land place a constraint on urban growth to the north in the longer term, but it will also place unreasonable demand on services provided by Council in the short to medium term.

It also added that once land is subdivided into rural or park residential allotments a greater urban density can therefore no longer be achieved without significant cost to RRC or future developers.

It's not the first time RRC and LSC have clashed over land north of Parkhurst.

Late last year, RRC tabled a $21 million bid to buy three communities off LSC.

In hopes of taking the suburbs of Glenlee, Rockyview and Glendale back into the Rockhampton Council fold, Cr Strelow started formal discussions with Livingstone Shire Council.

At the time, LSC Mayor Bill Ludwig said there was still a large body of work to be completed before Livingstone could consider a formal offer from Rockhampton to buy three neighbouring suburbs.

Once the report is submitted, Livingstone Shire Council will be required to respond to Council's concerns raised in the submission.

Cr Strelow added that it was not unusual for neighbouring councils to make submissions on each other's Planning Schemes.　

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
BATTLE FOR SHOALWATER: Listen to Hanson on land acquisitions

BATTLE FOR SHOALWATER: Listen to Hanson on land acquisitions

11.20am: SENATOR Pauline Hanson says farmers impacted by land acquisitions in Queensland do not want to lose their land.

ONLINE POLL: Which Rocky cafe makes the best coffee?

Who makes the best coffee in Rocky?

Rocky Council enters land fight with Livingstone

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow has today handed down the 2016/17 draft budget .Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Strelow claims Livingstone plans will hurt Rocky region's growth

Shoalwater Bay expansion to have ripple impact on fishing

Clint Waldon whose family owns and runs a large scale commercial fishing operation at Bald Hills station.

Ripple impact would see double amount of fishing in other areas

Local Partners

BATTLE FOR SHOALWATER: Listen to Hanson on land acquisitions

11.20am: SENATOR Pauline Hanson says farmers impacted by land acquisitions in Queensland do not want to lose their land.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Shoalwater Bay expansion to have ripple impact on fishing

Clint Waldon whose family owns and runs a large scale commercial fishing operation at Bald Hills station.

Ripple impact would see double amount of fishing in other areas

WHAT'S ON: Activities for all ages this weekend

FOR LAUGHS: Comedian Anne Ferguson-Howe will perform at the Red Dahlia this weekend.

Activities for people of all ages this weekend

Five things to do today around the region

Electra Cox (7) at the PCYC New Year Carnival at Stapleton Park. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ACTIVITIES for families in Rockhampton and along the Capricorn Coast

New bird at the zoo among list of things to do

Rockhampton Zoo's chimpanzees have fun with a bubble bath and stay cool in summer.

Animal fun, lego fun and other activities

‘WHINY, OVERPAID’: Meryl Streep suffers ferocious backlash

‘WHINY, OVERPAID’: Meryl Streep suffers ferocious backlash

MERYL Streep’s Hollywood pals are applauding her anti-Trump speech at the Golden Globes. Others have reacted with incredulous fury.

New dating show strips down contestants

Ryan and Seraphine get to know each other by stripping down 60 seconds after meeting.

It's said to be one of the most “diverse” dating shows yet.

Cleavage reborn at the Golden Globes as 2017 trend

Lily Collins' rose-coloured gown is spectacular.

All the fashion from the Golden Globes

Awesome: Lego loving dad chases the coolest job in the world

DREAM JOB: Local lad Troy Firth has applied for coveted job of Lego masterbuilder.

Dream job will let Troy play with toys all day (and get paid).

Ozzy Osbourne 'took an overdose during wife's cancer battle'

Ozzy overdosed when Sharon was battling cancer

Dannii Minogue's sadness over childless Kylie

Dannii is sad her sister Kylie doesn't yet have a child

La La Land sweeps Golden Globe Awards

Ryan Gosling, left, and Emma Stone pose in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor and actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for La La Land at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

MODERN musical wins seven gongs including Best Motion Picture.

Proposed 1 Acre Block for Sale!

188 Barmaryee Road, Barmaryee 4703

Residential Land Owners have obtained LSC approval to subdivide their property and are offering ... Offers Over...

Owners have obtained LSC approval to subdivide their property and are offering to the market a one-acre allotment! • Fenced on 2 sides. • Flat and ready to...

Renovators Delight

212 George Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 2 1 1 $129,000

Located close to schools, shops and local businesses this neat and tidy home is awaiting your inspection. With mostly original features this is the perfect...

Prime Real Estate in superb Location!

159 Fitzroy Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 1 2 Offers over...

Conveniently located close to Shopping Centres, CQ Tafe, Sporting facilities, Gyms, Restaurants and Hotels, this suburb of Rockhampton is rapidly growing. Only 2...

Owner Wants To Sell Before Xmas!!!

112 Stanley Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 1 1 $139,000

The owner has just slashed $18,000 off the price and wants a contract before Xmas, so here is your chance to grab a bargain on this highset weatherboard gable to...

CONTRACT CRASHED! GET IN FAST! $115,000 negotiable! MAKE AN OFFER!

187 West Street, Allenstown 4700

House 2 1 1 $115,000

Inspect immediately! The contract has crashed due to finance . The building and pest inspection is available for viewing. Inspect immediately! Don't miss out on...

A Property with Personality in Frenchville!

149 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $339,000

You will feel right at home when you step inside this stunning low set brick home in family friendly Frenchville. Perfect for a couple or small family starting out...

Amazing and Affordable Unit Living At Its Very Finest!

2/17 Meyenberg Court, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 1 1 $249,000

You will absolutely love this brilliant 3 Bedroom Unit , perfectly positioned in beautiful Meyenberg Court, Norman Gardens - amazing "Resort Style" Living . Cool...

Escape to Byfield!

106 Yaxleys Road, Byfield 4703

1 1 3 Aucton

Auction Location: On-Site. 25 acres located in Byfield surrounded by rainforest and bushland with a one-bedroom lodge in need of renovations, and a...

Spacious Lammermoor home with all the Extras!

19 Red Emporer Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 4 $475,000

Enjoy 714m2 of superb family living in this beautiful Lammermoor Home! Only 6 years young and boasting a long list of very attractive features, this home has been...

Stunning Views/Low-set Brick with 3 Living Areas/Shed/ 1 Acre- $499,000

96 Perrott Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $499,000

What as Amazing Acreage Lifestyle property in Olive Estate showcasing sensational panoramic views , wonderful freedom, wide open spaces , tranquility and privacy ...

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Gladstone's top million dollar homes up for sale right now

Agnes Water - Address available on request

HERE'S a list of Gladstone most expensive houses on the market now

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

EXCLUSIVE: Why are investors flocking to Mt Morgan?

No Caption

Interstate investors snap up Mount Morgan property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!