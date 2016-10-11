34°
Rocky council takes $30,000 trip to Asia

11th Oct 2016 1:39 PM
FLYING HIGH: The flight path mayor Margaret Strelow and her team of delegates will take on their trip to Asia next month
FLYING HIGH: The flight path mayor Margaret Strelow and her team of delegates will take on their trip to Asia next month

HOLIDAYING in Asia next month?

You might run into Rockhampton Regional mayor Margaret Strelow, as she leads a council delegation to both Singapore and China to promote opportunities in the Rockhampton Region for investment and as a tourism and education destination.

The delegation will be joined by business and educational representatives, and the group is expected to spend two days in Singapore and four in China.

The budget for travel and accommodation for all five delegates including various receptions is expected to total $30,000 with this cost being met by Rockhampton Region's Sister City and Promotions budget.

Zhenjiang will foot the bill for the delegation's Chinese travel arrangements, accommodation and dining

"Regional Queensland has well and truly learnt that the world won't come to us,” Cr Strelow said.

"At a time when so much focus is on Asia, and there are so many opportunities and so many other regions actively attracting investment and exports, it makes sense for us to take our story to the marketplace directly.”

Cr Strelow said the council representatives would meet with real-estate investors in Singapore, some of whom have already invested in the local market.

She said during a previous visit in Singapore with the Fragrance Group last year, she was able to reinforce some of the good work real estate agent Pat O'Driscoll had done in building relationships with key investors.

"That relationship has now borne fruit,” Cr Strelow said.

"We will also meet with the other current and potential real estate investors.”

With the recent signing of the new MOU with Singapore, Cr Strelow said the region could expect to have thousands of Singaporean military personnel for up to 100 days per year as compared to the current 50 day exercise.

She said it "certainly” strengthened the case for direct investment by Singaporean businesses into the Rockhampton region.

"We know that there has been considerable Singaporean real estate development in other areas of Australia but it is only just beginning here in Rockhampton,” Cr Strelow said.

"Council is also finalising details on co-hosting a dinner with the Vice Chancellor of Central Queensland University to promote our region among alumni of the University who are based in Singapore.”

The mayor will also continue with trade contacts made 12 months ago where direct connections were made with Teys Bros resulting in increased exports of Rockhampton beef into Singapore.

The delegation will then move to China where the mayor and Mr O'Driscoll will renew their acquaintance with real-estate investor Mr Ding of Yuexing Group, before moving on to Zhenjiang to sign a Friendship City Agreement and to participate in a conference they are hosting for climate-smart cities.

"There are plans for direct relationships between our University and a partner University in Zhenjiang and already one Rockhampton school has enquired about school to school visits,” Cr Strelow said.

It is understood the party of delegates is to include one councillor.

Today during the general council meeting, it was decided councillor Rose Swadling would be accompanying Cr Strelow on the trip.

This did initially appear to cause some tension around the council table, with the mayor admitting councillor Neil Fisher may have seemed like the obvious choice due to his connections with the military and the airport.

"I am aware there is an element of this that surrounds the military and the airport Mr Fisher, but I am considering it should be Swadling as well,” Cr Strelow said.

Cr Fisher backed the choice of Cr Swadling and the motion was passed without incident.

ALL ABOUT ZHENJIANG

WITH a population of 3.1 million, the region's potential new sister city is a little larger than Rockhampton.

Located in the south of Jiangsu Province, Zhenjiang is a key city in the Yangtze River Delta.

It has an area pf 3,848 square kilometres and is 50kms away from Nanjing (Jiangsu Provincial capital) and 230kms from Shanghai.

Tourism is one of key industries in Zhenjiang as it was listed in the first batch of National Tourism of Excellence.

Its exports total $5.6 million USD, and the resources available include cooper, iron, zinc, lead and silver and the agricultural sector generates around 4% of the city's total GDP that are mostly composed of rice, wheat, cotton and fruits.

Their major industries chemicals, paper production, automotive, electro-mechanics, high-tech, bio-technology, construction and new materials.

In 2013, the municipal government defined the building materials, high end equipment manufacturing, new energy, aerospace, ICT and biomedicine sectors as emerging sectors.

There are five universities including Jiangsu University (35,000 students enrolled) and Jiangsu University of Science and Technology.

There are five railways and four high ways passing through the city and three bridges over the Yangtze River connecting the south and the north.

In addition to this, there are nearby airports and each one takes a maximum of one hour to reach.

Beside, Zhenjiang Dalu General Airport has the airworthiness permit and was officially open to traffic.

Jiangsu University is a highly ranked and prestigious university in China and Jiangsu University of Science and Technology has over 100,000 students enrolled.

Zhenjiang has established sister city relationships with 16 cities in 12 countries from five continents.

