Rocky cycling women honoured at state awards

THE Rockhampton cycling community could be forgiven for being a little bit too smug right now.

Not only have two of their current competitors brought home a title from the state awards on the weekend, but Rockhampton's golden girl Anna Meares has had a Velodrome in Brisbane named after here.

Brooke Tucker who is a rising star on the international competition scene was awarded the U19 Track Cyclist - Women award at Cycling Queensland's annual 42nd Cyclist of the Year awards ceremony on Saturday.

Quinn Cramer was took out the Elite Track Cyclist - Women award.

The awards ceremony followed the official opening of the Anna Meares Velodrome in Sleeman Sports Complex, Chandler.

The Velodrome opening is not the only honour Anna will receive in 2016. Rockhampton Regional Mayor Margaret Strelow has announced Anna Meares to receive Key to the Rockhampton City next month.

"The momentous occasion of the opening of the Anna Meares Velodrome offered a perfect backdrop to recognise our awards winners for 2016,” Cycling Queensland CEO Sean Muir said.

"It's a great way to finish off what has proven to be a standout year for road and track racing.

The 'International Cyclist of the Year' title was awarded to David Nicholas, of the Mackay Cycling Club.

The high performing athlete placed 2nd in the Track Pursuit at the Para-cycling Track World Championships, and most notably won a gold medal in the C3 Individual Pursuit at the Rio Olympic Games.

The complete list of all 2016 award recipients is as follows:

Queensland Cyclist of the Year - Kyle Bridgwood

International Cyclist of the Year - David Nicholas

Coach of the Year - Senior - Nicholas Formosa

Commissaire of the Year - Glenn Trussell

Volunteer of the Year - Michelle Snodgrass

CEO Award - Tony Torr

Event of the Year - Open - Redlands Cycling Festival

Club of the Year - Gold Coast Goldstars CC

Photo of the Year - Niels Juel

TRACK

U19 Track Cyclist - Men - Alex Clairs

U19 Track Cyclist - Women -Brooke Tucker

Elite Track Cyclist - Women - Quinn Cramer

Elite Track Cyclist - Men - Nathan Graves

Masters Track Cyclist - Women - Laurelea Moss

Senior Masters Track Cyclist - Women - Julie Barnett

Grand Masters Track Cyclist - Women - Desrae Cameron

Masters Track Cyclist - Men - Jack Richards

Senior Track Cyclist - Men - John Eder

Grand Masters Track Cyclist - Men - Peter Gumbley

ROAD

U19 Road Cyclist - Men - Harry Sweeny

U19 Road Cyclist - Women - Jaime Gunning

U23 Road Cyclist - Men - Ben Cook

Elite Road Cyclist - Women - Katrin Garfoot

Elite Road Cyclist - Men - Correy Edmed

Masters Road Cyclist - Women - Amy Schramm

Senior Masters Road Cyclist - Women - Nicky Rolls

Grand Masters Road Cyclist - Women - Clare Johnston

Masters Road Cyclist - Men - Luke Van Maanenberg

Senior Masters Road Cyclist - Men - Peter Gwynne

Grand Masters Road Cyclist - Men - Danny Clark

PARA-CYCLING

Hand-Cyclist of the Year - Sara Tait

Para-Cyclist of the Year (Single Bike C) - David Nicholas

Para-Cyclist of the Year (Tandem) - Gerrard Gosens

Para-Cyclist of the Year - Kyle Bridgwood

Cycling Queensland wishes to extend congratulations again to the award recipients, and recognises the efforts made by all within the cycling community throughout the year. Now that the Anna Meares Velodrome has officially opened, 2017 is set to be another triumphant year for both road and track cycling within the state.