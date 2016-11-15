Rocky cycling women honoured at state awards

THE Rockhampton cycling community could be forgiven for being a little bit too smug right now.
Not only have two of their current competitors brought home a title from the state awards on the weekend, but Rockhampton's golden girl Anna Meares has had a Velodrome in Brisbane named after here.
Brooke Tucker who is a rising star on the international competition scene was awarded the U19 Track Cyclist - Women award at Cycling Queensland's annual 42nd Cyclist of the Year awards ceremony on Saturday.
Quinn Cramer was took out the Elite Track Cyclist - Women award.
The awards ceremony followed the official opening of the Anna Meares Velodrome in Sleeman Sports Complex, Chandler.
The Velodrome opening is not the only honour Anna will receive in 2016. Rockhampton Regional Mayor Margaret Strelow has announced Anna Meares to receive Key to the Rockhampton City next month.
"The momentous occasion of the opening of the Anna Meares Velodrome offered a perfect backdrop to recognise our awards winners for 2016,” Cycling Queensland CEO Sean Muir said.
"It's a great way to finish off what has proven to be a standout year for road and track racing.
The 'International Cyclist of the Year' title was awarded to David Nicholas, of the Mackay Cycling Club.
The high performing athlete placed 2nd in the Track Pursuit at the Para-cycling Track World Championships, and most notably won a gold medal in the C3 Individual Pursuit at the Rio Olympic Games.
The complete list of all 2016 award recipients is as follows:
Queensland Cyclist of the Year - Kyle Bridgwood
International Cyclist of the Year - David Nicholas
Coach of the Year - Senior - Nicholas Formosa
Commissaire of the Year - Glenn Trussell
Volunteer of the Year - Michelle Snodgrass
CEO Award - Tony Torr
Event of the Year - Open - Redlands Cycling Festival
Club of the Year - Gold Coast Goldstars CC
Photo of the Year - Niels Juel
TRACK
U19 Track Cyclist - Men - Alex Clairs
U19 Track Cyclist - Women -Brooke Tucker
Elite Track Cyclist - Women - Quinn Cramer
Elite Track Cyclist - Men - Nathan Graves
Masters Track Cyclist - Women - Laurelea Moss
Senior Masters Track Cyclist - Women - Julie Barnett
Grand Masters Track Cyclist - Women - Desrae Cameron
Masters Track Cyclist - Men - Jack Richards
Senior Track Cyclist - Men - John Eder
Grand Masters Track Cyclist - Men - Peter Gumbley
ROAD
U19 Road Cyclist - Men - Harry Sweeny
U19 Road Cyclist - Women - Jaime Gunning
U23 Road Cyclist - Men - Ben Cook
Elite Road Cyclist - Women - Katrin Garfoot
Elite Road Cyclist - Men - Correy Edmed
Masters Road Cyclist - Women - Amy Schramm
Senior Masters Road Cyclist - Women - Nicky Rolls
Grand Masters Road Cyclist - Women - Clare Johnston
Masters Road Cyclist - Men - Luke Van Maanenberg
Senior Masters Road Cyclist - Men - Peter Gwynne
Grand Masters Road Cyclist - Men - Danny Clark
PARA-CYCLING
Hand-Cyclist of the Year - Sara Tait
Para-Cyclist of the Year (Single Bike C) - David Nicholas
Para-Cyclist of the Year (Tandem) - Gerrard Gosens
Para-Cyclist of the Year - Kyle Bridgwood
Cycling Queensland wishes to extend congratulations again to the award recipients, and recognises the efforts made by all within the cycling community throughout the year. Now that the Anna Meares Velodrome has officially opened, 2017 is set to be another triumphant year for both road and track cycling within the state.