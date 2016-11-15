32°
News

Rocky cycling women honoured at state awards

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 15th Nov 2016 7:08 AM
Brooke Tucker who is a rising star on the international competition scene was awarded the U19 Track Cyclist - Women award at Cycling Queensland's annual 42nd Cyclist of the Year awards ceremony on Saturday.
Brooke Tucker who is a rising star on the international competition scene was awarded the U19 Track Cyclist - Women award at Cycling Queensland's annual 42nd Cyclist of the Year awards ceremony on Saturday.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Rockhampton cycling community could be forgiven for being a little bit too smug right now.

Not only have two of their current competitors brought home a title from the state awards on the weekend, but Rockhampton's golden girl Anna Meares has had a Velodrome in Brisbane named after here.

Brooke Tucker who is a rising star on the international competition scene was awarded the U19 Track Cyclist - Women award at Cycling Queensland's annual 42nd Cyclist of the Year awards ceremony on Saturday.

Quinn Cramer was took out the Elite Track Cyclist - Women award.

The awards ceremony followed the official opening of the Anna Meares Velodrome in Sleeman Sports Complex, Chandler.

The Velodrome opening is not the only honour Anna will receive in 2016. Rockhampton Regional Mayor Margaret Strelow has announced Anna Meares to receive Key to the Rockhampton City next month.

"The momentous occasion of the opening of the Anna Meares Velodrome offered a perfect backdrop to recognise our awards winners for 2016,” Cycling Queensland CEO Sean Muir said.

"It's a great way to finish off what has proven to be a standout year for road and track racing.

The 'International Cyclist of the Year' title was awarded to David Nicholas, of the Mackay Cycling Club.

The high performing athlete placed 2nd in the Track Pursuit at the Para-cycling Track World Championships, and most notably won a gold medal in the C3 Individual Pursuit at the Rio Olympic Games.

The complete list of all 2016 award recipients is as follows:

Queensland Cyclist of the Year - Kyle Bridgwood

International Cyclist of the Year - David Nicholas

Coach of the Year - Senior - Nicholas Formosa

Commissaire of the Year - Glenn Trussell

Volunteer of the Year - Michelle Snodgrass

CEO Award - Tony Torr

Event of the Year - Open - Redlands Cycling Festival

Club of the Year - Gold Coast Goldstars CC

Photo of the Year - Niels Juel

TRACK

U19 Track Cyclist - Men - Alex Clairs

U19 Track Cyclist - Women -Brooke Tucker

Elite Track Cyclist - Women - Quinn Cramer

Elite Track Cyclist - Men - Nathan Graves

Masters Track Cyclist - Women - Laurelea Moss

Senior Masters Track Cyclist - Women - Julie Barnett

Grand Masters Track Cyclist - Women - Desrae Cameron

Masters Track Cyclist - Men - Jack Richards

Senior Track Cyclist - Men - John Eder

Grand Masters Track Cyclist - Men - Peter Gumbley

ROAD

U19 Road Cyclist - Men - Harry Sweeny

U19 Road Cyclist - Women - Jaime Gunning

U23 Road Cyclist - Men - Ben Cook

Elite Road Cyclist - Women - Katrin Garfoot

Elite Road Cyclist - Men - Correy Edmed

Masters Road Cyclist - Women - Amy Schramm

Senior Masters Road Cyclist - Women - Nicky Rolls

Grand Masters Road Cyclist - Women - Clare Johnston

Masters Road Cyclist - Men - Luke Van Maanenberg

Senior Masters Road Cyclist - Men - Peter Gwynne

Grand Masters Road Cyclist - Men - Danny Clark

PARA-CYCLING

Hand-Cyclist of the Year - Sara Tait

Para-Cyclist of the Year (Single Bike C) - David Nicholas

Para-Cyclist of the Year (Tandem) - Gerrard Gosens

Para-Cyclist of the Year - Kyle Bridgwood

Cycling Queensland wishes to extend congratulations again to the award recipients, and recognises the efforts made by all within the cycling community throughout the year. Now that the Anna Meares Velodrome has officially opened, 2017 is set to be another triumphant year for both road and track cycling within the state.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  anna meares brooke tucker cycling

Brazen thieves steal car, trailer and wallet from paraplegic

Brazen thieves steal car, trailer and wallet from paraplegic

IN THE seconds that wheelchair bound Jason Holohan ducked to the back of the house, his car and trailer was stolen.

10 Rockhampton child centres not meeting standards

Ms Jones said she had been warning Federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham for months that Queensland had seen childcare grow by 50% and Family Day Care grow by more than 100%.

TEN child care facilities in Rockhampton do not meet standards.

Rocky cycling women honoured at state awards

Brooke Tucker who is a rising star on the international competition scene was awarded the U19 Track Cyclist - Women award at Cycling Queensland's annual 42nd Cyclist of the Year awards ceremony on Saturday.

Tucker, Cramer and Meares honoured at awards

Anna Meares to receive Key to the Rockhampton City

Australia's Anna Meares will receive the Keys to the City.

Rocky to honour golden girl Anna next month

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Anna Meares to receive Key to the Rockhampton City

Australia's Anna Meares will receive the Keys to the City.

Rocky to honour golden girl Anna next month

Beef Australia 2018 gets a boost

Images of Beef Australia 2015. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Beef Australian chairman has welcomed the increased funding

Rocky businesses on board for World Kindness Week

World Kindness Day: Scotty the kitten at RSPCA.

We could all stand to be a little kinder to one another

WHAT'S ON: 48 hours across the weekend

DREAM, GIRL: Rosslyn Bay Resort and Beaches Bistro will be screening the popular Dream, Girl - a documentary showcasing the stories of inspiring and ambitious female entrepreneurs.

A list of all you can do across the region this weekend.

J.K. Rowling: I'm 'still learning' how to write screenplays

J.K. Rowling: I'm 'still learning' how to write screenplays

J.K. Rowling says she is "still learning" how to write screenplays as they're "totally different" to the novels she's used to.

Howzat! Adele to play at The Gabba

Adele is coming to Queensland to play at The Gabba.

First major concert at The Gabba since Sherbert in 1973

WATCH: Trailer for Beauty and the Beast released

The trailer for Beauty and the Beast has finally been released

Katini takes a bite of the Big Apple

The Sunshine Coast's Katini Yamaoka has released her first album.

The Coast's own X Factor talent living the dream in New York

Marion Cotillard: Brad Pitt is 'a good man'

Marion Cotillard thinks Brad Pitt is "a good man".

Pitch Perfect success a complete surprise for Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick thought only "nerds" would watch 'Pitch Perfect'.

Deftones close Australian tour with an absolute scorcher

Deftones play Riverstage in Brisbane.

Deftones play spellbinding gig in Brisbane

PRICED TO SELL

36 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $225,000

This charming high set home is priced to sell whether you are an investor, first home buyer or a family this property has it all, featuring 3 generous sized...

Charming Queenslander

7 Lanigan Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 3 $399,000

Stylishly renovated this spacious home is situated in a quiet street in popular Wandal just a short walk to schools, it's the perfect family home. Features include...

RARE and UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY

1 Westmoreland Street, Kawana 4701

House 13 3 2 $450000

This completely unique dwelling presents boundless opportunities to a buyer with vision! Situated on a 1,110m2 fenced allotment only a short walk from shopping...

Vendor Says SELL, Massive $26,000 Price Drop!

6 Berkelman Street, Frenchville 4701

House 6 2 2 $469,000

This spectacular and spacious home is nestled in an exclusive leafy street at the foot of mesmerising mountain ranges and is only a stones throw from the...

CANT BEAT THIS! PERFECT FIRST HOME

15 Bank Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $309,000

Flood free riverside location, making it the perfect hideaway. Be the new owner of this brand NEW home that has been designed to include all the convenience of a...

Why pay RENT? Perfect STARTER!

101 Water Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $220,000

What more can you ask for in Berserker, this perfect starter home in a quiet location close to schools, pubs and shops. - Modern style kitchen & bathroom - Built...

TIDY HOME ON 850M2 = POTENTIAL

68 Dee Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 1 $200,000

GREAT investment or First home with new carpet, open plan living and dining, low maintenance just ready for YOU to move in. - 850m2 block with two side accesses...

Proposed 1 Acre Block for Sale!

188 Barmaryee Road, Barmaryee 4703

Residential Land Owners have obtained preliminary LSC approval to subdivide their property and are ... $205,000

Owners have obtained preliminary LSC approval to subdivide their property and are offering to the market a one-acre allotment! • Fenced on 2 sides. • Flat and...

Stunning Home 252m2 Under Roof in Forest Park

47 Stringybark Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $489,000

Just listed and under $500,000 this huge home will be snapped up quickly at this price. Located in the Forest Park Estate, Norman Gardens this beautiful 4 bedroom...

Charming Family Home On Large Block Wandal

15 Bapaume Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 2 $249,900

This lovely family home in Wandal sits on a huge 850m block, and is ideally located close to the local hospitals, several primary and secondary schools. -Charming...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!