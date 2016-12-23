32°
Rocky families enjoy Christmas at the Coast

Amy Haydock | 23rd Dec 2016 11:00 AM
SUN, SURF AND SANTA: Cath and Col Balderson with family friend Brock Christensen (left) and great nephew Nate Mauger at Yeppoon's Beachside Caravan Park where they spend every Christmas.
SUN, SURF AND SANTA: Cath and Col Balderson with family friend Brock Christensen (left) and great nephew Nate Mauger at Yeppoon's Beachside Caravan Park where they spend every Christmas.

THEY'RE not related, but you'd have a hard time believing it when you see the Balderson and Christensen families together at Christmas time.

The two families have spent more than 15 years meeting at Yeppoon's Beachside Caravan Park to celebrate the festive season.

Both from Rockhampton, the families visit each year to enjoy the sun, surf and sea breeze.

They're just two of dozens of families who've booked out the park over the Christmas and New Year period again this year, manager Murray McLay told The Morning Bulletin on Thursday.

"We get a lot of families from the Central Queensland catchment, so Rockhampton, Biloela, Emerald and even Mackay,” he said.

"We've got families who stay for Christmas every year.”

Cath and Col who are third generation visitors to the park said it was the calming sound of hearing the ocean each morning that kept them coming back.

"Mum and dad used to bring us here as kids, and our kids grew up spending Christmas here too,” Col said while sitting only metres from the Farnborough Beach shoreline yesterday.

"It's just a great place to unwind and relax.

"And the kids can be kids,” Cath added.

"They can fish, swim, there's more to do for them here in a secure environment.

"We see the Christensens every Easter here too.”

Brock, 12, said he loved being able to drop a line or go crabbing, and spend time with his family.

Cath said the families will gather tomorrow to enjoy a big Christmas lunch together.

Other accommodation providers are enjoying the Christmas and New Year bookings, however visitors don't seem to be staying as long this season.

Mulambin's BIG4 Capricorn Palms Holiday Village manager Josh Dillon said they'd been steady with bookings, but it tapered off quicker than usual.

"From Boxing Day on we're chocka-block, every year up until Christmas Day we've still got vacancies,” Mr Dillon said.

"It's exactly the same pattern, but a fraction lighter than the last couple of years.

"Our cabins are always heavily booked but we still have 15-20 camp sites left.”

Great Keppel Island Hideaway said they were also booked out across all of their accommodation for the Christmas and New Year period, with local families often re-booking to stay the following Christmas.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  christmas and new year bookings farnborough beach great keppel island hideaway mulambin's big4 capricorn palms holiday village yeppoon's beachside caravan park

Post Your Ad Here!