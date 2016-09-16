Rocky fast-food site sells for more than $1M

Dozens of properties go under the hammer at the Ray White Western Corridor mega auction. Auctioneer Justin Marsden. Photo: David Nielsen / Queensland Times

ONE OF Rockhampton's most successful fast-food sites has sold to an interstate investor for $1.6M.

Leased to a Red Rooster franchisee, the 113-117 Musgrave St site will change hands for the first time since 1986 after it was sold at a very competitive auction earlier this week by agent Burgess Rawson.

The property went under the hammer on Wednesday at the Crown Conference Centre in Melbourne's Southbank alongside three other premium Queensland commercial property investments.

Selling agent Glenn Conridge said 12 investors from around Australian entered a bidding war for the property.

"It was really fabulous,” Mr Conridge said.

"We had about five people bidding over the phone from our Brisbane office, two to three people over the phone from Syndey and another four to five people bidding on site at the auction in Melbourne.

"Bidding opened at $1.3 million and there was competitive bids between the investors until it came down to two people in the room in Melbourne.

"It was eventually sold to a private investor from Melbourne. It was comparable to sales we see in Brisbane. The owners were in the room with us in Melbourne and were very happy with the result.”

The property produces an approximate net income of $91,000 per annum.

Mr Conridge said investors were attracted to prime freehold 1,437m2 site, which is one of the original drive-thru restaurants and continues to be one of the top-trading franchises in Queensland, because of it's outstanding lease.

"It has a long, secure lease with nine years left,” he said.

"There is limited stock in the investment market at the moment due to low interest rates to we are seeing investors coming up this way.

"We are expecting a similar opportunity in Rockhampton (property sale) at our next auction on October 25.

"Ads will start to appear for that auction in about two weeks.”