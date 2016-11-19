Rocky florist named as national finalist

WHEN Jess Mauger was a young girl she always loved flowers. Now, she runs her own flower business from home and is a finalist in Tesselaar's Rockstar Florists national competition.

The Morning Bulletin had a chat with Jess about her business, the competition and her passion for flowers and all things beautiful.

"I am absolutely beside myself to represent our region...I'm blown away that I've actually gotten this far. It's a bit of a pinch me moment," she said.

Jess's stunning flowers take centre stage for weddings White Ash Photography

"I'm blown away to have been selected in the first place. Everything is just taking off, which is just mind boggling."

Jess's love for all things floral was sparked when she was a young child, from her grandfather's rose garden.

"I have always loved flowers...and my grandfather always had the most amazing roses and I was always in the garden helping him. Grandma would have fresh vases of flowers around the house from the garden and it was always so beautiful" she said.

That love of flowers inspired Jess to open Bunches and Beans, a café and florist in Frenchville, in 2013 which won Best New Business at the Capricornia Business Awards within six months of opening.

Jess Meuger is a finalist in Tesselaar's Rockstar Florists national competition White Ash Photography

After moving on from Bunches and Beans Jess decided to start Floral Design and work from home to give herself more time to spend with her family.

"It gave me the perfect balance with my life. I can be creative in my own little world but can work around my family and that's just a great thing in itself" she said.

Floral Design was started in early 2015 and since then, the business and customer base has grown.

Jess believes it was the progression in the flower industry that has allowed her to express her creativity in a new and exciting way.

"I've never constrained myself to a certain way of doing things, but now floristry is more of an art from and you're not constrained to a certain, structured way of doing things...there is more room to be creative and people are more open to letting me do my thing," she said.

"Creativity comes from curiosity and I really like to step it out of the box and wow someone by doing something a little different.”

For Jess, the best part about being nominated for the award is being able to represent the Rocky region.

"I think it's a really big deal and wherever we can get exposure is great for the area" she said.