Rocky gets its own Mrs Claus

OKSANA Hopgood wanted to do "something nice and memorable for the community”, so last Christmas she started writing letters from Santa for local kids and her good deed has well and truly paid off.

"I just wanted to bring joy to families and kids in the area, especially local kids, to show that a small gesture can mean a lot to people,” the Rockhampton mother told The Morning Bulletin.

Ms Hopgood hand writes each letter herself and hand delivers the majority of those letters, saying the joy it brings each child is reward enough for her effort.

"I receive numerous videos and photos of children receiving their letters and it is just priceless...” she said.

Last year, after promoting the idea on Facebook, Ms Hopgood received around 200 requests in a matter of days, with some requests coming from Emerald and Gladstone.

Despite the community support, Ms Hopgood said there were some people who were sceptical of her motives, worrying that she would use their details for marketing purposes.

However, Ms Hopgood says she writes the letters as a way to teach her children the importance of being kind.

"I do it to instil values in my children, to be humble and compassionate and to help out your community whenever you can. I really enjoy doing this for the community...some of the locals even call me Santa Lady now,” she said.

