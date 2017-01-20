Rocky girl pays $2000 for make-up session with Kim Kardashian

HOW much would you pay to keep up with the Kardashians?

Rocky girl Lorelli Macaulay paid $2000 to head along to a make-up master-class with Kim Kardashian and her make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic.

The international air hostess who currently lives in Dubai was tossing up whether or not to spend the money to attend the master-class.

"I got a job with Emirates airlines as an international air hostess in August (last year) so I had to move over there for the job becuase that's where they're based,” she explained.

"I was only there for maybe a week or two and I found out about the make-up class and I thought, well this is really good timing.

"It was quiet expensive and I kind of ummed and aahed about it and my mum said it's one of those things that's a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

So Lorelli made the decision to book her ticket for the master-class in Dubai.

"Mario Dedivanovic (Kim Kardashian's) make-up artist, he does master classes so he travels around to a lot of the capital cities and hosts them. Usually he has either just a catwalk model or a singer or something like that, that he does the make-up on.

"I follow him on Instagram (which is how I sort of keep in the loop with them) and when I moved to Dubai back in August I saw that he was holding one there and instead of having one of his usual people he was going to bring Kim Kardashian to do it.

Kim Kardashian West arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Chris Pizzello

"Mario is basically Kim's sort of go to make-up artist which is why he sort of wanted to take her and it was supposed to be back in October but, becuase of the situation with her, how she was held up in Paris, they had to postpone it, which is why it was in January.”

The day started at 10am and finished around 5pm which included a make-up tutorial by Mario on Kim and an "amazing take home bag”.

"So basically we all got there and headed into the auditorium, and then straight away Mario and Kim came out, Kim came out with no make-up on and for the whole day live on stage did her make-up,” she said.

"He talked us through what he was doing so what make-up brush he was using, what product he was using and basically did it on her face to show us exactly how it looked.”

Lorelli said while she was a big fan of Kim's it was more so the make-up she was there for.

"I danced for so many years so I've always been interested in make-up and I worked in a beauty salon for about a year when I was just out of high school,” Lorelli said.

"Kim Kardashian as everyone knows always looks amazing so if I do my make-up or one of my girlfriends asks me to do it then I will have a look at Kim's make-up for a bit of inspo.”

Lorelli said there were people from all over the world who attended the work shop including people from New York, London and South Africa.