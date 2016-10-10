Rocky girls ready to twirl to the top

HOW many sausages sizzles and raffle tickets does it take to send a group of Rockhampton athletes to an international competition?

The girls from the Rockhampton PCYC Baton Twirlers are finding out as they prepare to compete at the Pan Pacific Games in California next year.

It will be the first time baton twirling has been included in the international competition, giving Rockhampton a new chance to be represented on the world sporting stage.

Susan McDonald, from the Rockhampton PCYC Baton Twirlers, said the girls had been training for the competition since January, when they were trained by a French coach during a Gold Coast camp.

"They're a little bit overwhelmed, but very excited,” she said.

"It's a bit daunting because the countries we are competing against are the top countries in the world.”

The team, which includes two girls from Mackay, will face off against the likes of Japan, Canada and the United States at the games.

PCYC BAton Twirlers: Front, Grace McDonald, 2nd row Summer Irons and Mia McDonald, 3rd row Lahra Matukin and Roxy McDonald, back Macey KammholzPhoto Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK280916abaton1

"Unfortunately we're probably a little bit less advantaged with the standard we have, however, the experience will be good nonetheless,” Susie said.

"We're just going to give it a go and hopefully we can bring back some skills and experience for the sport in general.”

Each of the girls will also be competing in solo or duo events alongside the team showcase.

But taking part comes as a price, with every athlete needing to pay for accommodation, flights, costumes and uniforms.

The team has been given a helping hand by the community through several fundraisers, including countless sausage sizzles and a silent auction.

The main item up for grabs in the auction was a Queensland 2015 State of Origin Game III jersey donated by former NRL player Casey McGuire.

It was bought by the owners of Toyworld Rockhampton for over $1000, which will give the team a big boost towards their $15,000 fundraising goal.

Mother Wendy Bishop said the families and the athletes expected to have raised that much by December.

"We've been working hard to get these girls across to the Pan Pacific Games, it means a lot to get the girls noticed and give them the opportunity to expand their horizons,” she said.