Rocky graduate jets off to LA for acting masterclass

Kole Kingstone is to take part in a Dramatic Arts Master Class in Los Angeles in January 2017.

GROWING up with four sisters who each had a crush on John Travolta circa Grease, there was no way Kole Kingston could avoid the musical.

The screen classic fuelled his desire to be on stage and he was determined he would become an actor.

Now, having graduated Rockhampton Grammar School, he is pursuing this childhood dream, having been offered a place at the International Actors Masterclass run by the Australian Institute for Performing Arts.

Kole said he had always struggled to choose between musical theatre and film, but saw more opportunities with film acting as well as chances to again work in musicals.

In a matter of days, Kole will jet off to Los Angeles for the intensive month-long program, which will see him work with casting directors, producers, agents and others in the industry.

Classes, which also double as auditions, will cover a range of genres from horror to family sit-coms.

Kole was offered the place after auditioning during a school drama trip to Sydney in September.

Finding out he'd been offered a place was a shock, but something he is looking forward to.

Throughout high school, Kole performed in seven productions both school-based and Rockhampton Musical Union Choir, taking lead roles the The Addams Family and 42nd Street.

Kole said it was "the thrill of being on stage” which kept him passionate about the craft.

"Knowing that you could mess up at any moment, but you have to cover for yourself and other people have to cover for you, that's a thrill,” he said.

Ultimately, Kole is hoping to work overseas given there were more opportunities for actors.

But that comes with a whole new challenge: perfecting his American accent.

It's something Kole said he was continually working on, but was hoping to get a few pointers on during his time in the US.