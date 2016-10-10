Rocky Hockey expected to back push for Parkhurst precinct

A NEW multi-sport precinct at Parkhurst could cement hockey as one of Rockhampton's key sports, with the potential to host state, national and international tournaments.

The city has already produced four Olympians and Rockhampton Hockey Association president Barbara Knowles believes the new Olive St facility will only help to grow the sport in the future.

The association will officially vote on the proposed precinct at a special general meeting on October 25 after flooding issues halted a bid to build a second artificial turf at Kalka Shades.

With just one turf, the city is blocked from even bidding to host major competitions.

In August, Rockhampton Regional Council agreed to allocate a 115ha block at Parkhurst to create a multi-sport precinct.

Council also approved an allocation of $1,066,280, or 40% of the project cost as part of an Expression of Interest in government grants.

"I don't want to pre-empt (the association's) decision ... but I think now the thought of relocating hockey with the multi-million dollar infrastructure we require to play, having the opportunity to do it in a new, green, clean site out of flood water is just an amazing opportunity for the sport as a whole,” Ms Knowles said.

"All of the grades of hockey now, down to all of the juniors, are playing on artificial turf surfaces.

"Grass hockey is definitely phasing out.

”To be able to bring all those tournaments to Rockhampton city, to bring all the benefits to our community and our economy, we need to have that second surface.

”Without it, it doesn't give the incentive for the young ones as much as having the championships in their own city.”

While a council report revealed the costs associated with creating a multi-sport precinct were still unknown, but estimates included a large contingency.

Despite this, Ms Knowles said she didn't anticipate players having to pay higher fees in the future, saying the association had already raised $2.5 million towards the new turf.

It's money which would still have to be spent if the sport was to stay at Kalka Shades, with a new surface needed on the existing turf.

Ms Knowles doesn't want the Parkhurst precinct to focus only on hockey.

"We would dearly love to see it develop with a lot of other sports as well,” she said.