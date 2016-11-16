Rocky hotel snags tourism award

WITH hundreds of entrants vying for a win at the Queensland Tourism awards this Rockhampton hotel came home a winner.

Securing a "silver win" in the Deluxe Accommodation category the Empire Apartment Hotel beat out 159 entrants at the annual awards in front of a crowd of 900.

Announced in the Plaza Ballroom Concourse at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre the 4.5 star hotel manager was over the moon with the win.

"This award is a great reflection of the incredible product and service our team deliver every day" said Managing Director, Grant Cassidy.

"I would like to thank my team and congratulate each one of them and their commitment on consistently delivering a product so our guests can experience Rockhampton like they've never seen it before."

The hotels latest award win follows the Empire's gold win for best 'New Tourism Business' last year.

Opening its doors in December 2014 with street frontage and 65 metres of uninterrupted river views, the 13 story Empire Apartment Hotel was a $65 million project nearly two years in the making.

The local hotel caters for the business and leisure tourism market with 138 rooms in total comprising of 98 one bedroom apartments, plus a selection of two and three bedroom apartments, and four penthouses on the top floor.

Today it stands tall amongst the Heritage-listed buildings in the heart of the CBD River front Dining Precinct which is perhaps why their first 23 months of business saw more than 50,000 guests stay in the hotel.