Rocky ice addict steals car's licence plates from child care centre

NATHAN Bennett was high on ice when he stole a vehicle's licence plates from a car parked outside a north Rockhampton child care.

The car's owner had popped inside the centre for a short time to return to find them gone.

Police later found the plates on another vehicle.

Bennett made full admissions to the theft when police caught up with him shortly after.

The 28-year-old today pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to four charges, including one count of stealing, possession of a knife and another of possessing tainted property.

Prosecutor Gavin Reece said Bennett admitted to being "heavily under the influence of ice” when he stole the plates on October 27.

"He'd only recently been released from jail,” he said.

Mr Reece said Bennett was then found in possession of a knife with a 10cm blade when police stopped him in West Rockhampton for riding a push bike without a helmet on December 14.

"He said he forgot he had the knife in his bag,” Mr Reece said.

He said a few days later he came to the attention of police again as he rode a bike through Berserker.

Mr Reece said the bike was clearly too small for Bennett and again he didn't have a helmet on.

When police questioned him, he told them he'd picked up the bike from an associate.

"He admitted the associate found the bike in a bush and had given it to him,” he said.

Bennett's "11 pages of history” were handed up to Magistrate Mark Morrow.

Bennett's defence laywer Mark Platt said his client had a drug problem.

"He uses substances to deal with life issues,” Mr Platt said.

Mr Morrow said Bennett's history was appalling.

His most recent crimes activated a prior suspended sentence.

Mr Morrow sentenced Bennett to three months prison with a parole release date of January 31.