Rocky man pens piece comparing the Bible to the Qur'an

THE Anglican Church of Central Queensland's Samuel Green has penned an article in the church's newsletter last month, comparing the Bible to the Qur'an.

It is the second in his "series”, where he explores Islam to "help us think through this issue”.

"If you have a Muslim friend then you may have heard that Muslims believe in Jesus and all the prophets,” Mr Green writes.

"This is a fundamental belief in Island and makes Islam sound very inclusive.

"However, while Muslims say they believe all the prophets, they don't.”

Mr Green writes on to claim that the faith of Islam listens only to stories written from the perspective of Muhammad, while the bible is written from a collection of men.

"This unity of scripture is something we can thank God for as it confirms the truthfulness of the Bible,” Mr Green writes.

"The difference between the Bible and the Qur'an explains why Christians and Muslims believe different things.

"What Christians believe about God comes from all the prophets while what Muslims believe comes from one man.”