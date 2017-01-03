Rocky man says accused robber not staying at his place

A Rocky home occupant has told police he doesn't know why an accused robber gave his address as the place he would be staying.

"I DON'T know him."

That's what the occupant of a Kawana house told police when they turned up looking for Wayne Michael Ryan.

Ryan, 53, had given the Kawana address to the Rockhampton Magistrates Court as part of his bail application on December 15 when he was facing a number of charges, including entering a dwelling with intent and robbery.

"The occupant has lived in that Kawana home for 14 years," Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Manon Barwick told the same court today as Ryan appeared facing a new charge of breaching his bail.

"The resident said he didn't know the defendant and could not give an explanation why (Ryan) said he would stay at this address...it was evident (Ryan) wasn't a resident at this address."

She said on January 1, Ryan was located at a Berserker home, which police were attending in relation to another matter.

After discovering Ryan there, police followed up with checks at the address provided to the court to see if he was complying with his bail.

Defence lawyer Lance Rundle said Ryan had provided the Kawana address on the advice of a friend during his December court appearance.

Mr Rundle said it later became apparent he could not go to this address.

He said Ryan was on New Start Allowance and received $260 a week.

Once expenses were paid, he had about $20 a week left over.

Mr Rundle said Ryan had a Yeppoon address he could live at if his previous bail wasn't revoked.

However, Magistrate Mark Morrow said Ryan was an unacceptable risk of committing further offences.

He revoked Ryan's previous bail and sentenced him to one month imprisonment, with a parole release date of today, after Ryan pleaded guilty to the bail breach.

Ryan will be back before the court on February 2.