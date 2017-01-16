Rocky man 'self-medicated' phantom pains after work-site amputation

Adam Anthony James Brown appeared before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today on drugs charges this morning.

A MAN who amputated his fingers while tree lopping began self-medicating his phantom pains with cannabis and sleeping pills.

Adam Anthony James Brown's self-confessed "drug problem” began in 2015, and the 29-year-old now admits to smoking a "($)20-bag” of cannabis each week.

The Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard of Brown's escalated offending this morning, since he first appeared before the court two years ago on drug utensils possession charges.

Today, the police prosecutor told the court police found Brown in possession of Tamazapam pills, a schedule two drug, on October 10, 2015.

Brown did not have a prescription for the "three white pills”, which were in a glasses case, in a cupboard inside Brown's Rockhampton home.

His defence solicitor told the court Brown admitted they were his, and believed the pills were Valium, which he used to self-medicate "phantom pains” after his fingers were cut off during a work-site injury.

Brown faced two more drugs charges after a December 12, 2016 search of his Kawana home uncovered 5 grams of cannabis in a bag, 0.5 grams in a small bowl, two glass pipes which had been fashioned from light-bulbs, and a bong made from a tomato sauce bottle.

He was also charged after he failed to provide required identification to police within seven days.

Brown pleaded guilty to all three charges.

His defence solicitor told the court Brown had trouble finding work since his accident and was currently on Newstart Allowance.

"If he could find a job, his drug use would go away,” his solicitor argued.

Magistrate Michael Morrow acknowledged the defendant was "certainly dealing with issues trying to find work” before he fined Brown $375, recorded a conviction and sentenced him to 15 months probation with drug conditions.

ABOUT DRUG POSESSION:

Possession isn't the same as ownership. You can be in possession of a drug even if you don't own it and even if haven't used it.

More serious penalties apply to drugs listed in Schedule 1 than in Schedule 2.

Schedule 1, Part 1 drugs include:

heroin;

cocaine;

amphetamine;

methlyamphetamine (commonly known as ice, or crystal meth);

phencyclidine (commonly known as angel dust);

lysergide (commonly known as LSD);

methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy);

paramethoxyamphetamine (PMA) and paramethoxymethamphetamine (PMMA)-(drugs sometimes sold as ecstasy but more powerful).

Schedule 2 includes (but isn't limited to):