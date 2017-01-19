Rocky mum leaves region to get away from drug past

A ROCKHAMPTON region mother has moved to another part of the state to get away from the city's drug scene.

A lawyer representing Jessica Marree Madigan this morning told the Rockhampton District Court his client had "intentionally moved on with her life".

Madigan, a mother of four, pleaded guilty to six drug-related charges, including four of supplying.

Crown Prosecutor Edward Fleetwood said Madigan, 32, had used money from her friends to pay for her drugs.

Across a two-day period, she supplied them with methylamphetamine and cannabis.

With her friends "chipping in", Madigan would source drugs for the group and divide these between them all without paying a cent.

On March 1, 2016, police executed a search warrant at her Gracemere home where they found drug paraphernalia.

In her main bedroom, police found one gram of cannabis and 0.32 grams of meth.

The court heard she told police that she would occasionally supply drugs to friends. The police went through text messages on her mobile which confirmed such crimes the day before.

Mr Fleetwood said while a serious crime, it was of "no real profit" and just a "fortuitous way to get drugs for free".

He said Madigan deserved credit for an early guilty plea.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand told the court of his client's full, frank and comprehensive confessions.

"She tells me she has only tried drugs on five occasions," Mr Ahlstrand said.

"She has since re-located from Gracemere to get away from this. She intentionally dislocated herself from the region and has shown real remorse."

Judge Burnett told the court it was "surprising" to see a socially and economically disadvantaged woman "waste money on drugs".

"It is disturbing that the reason you provided for doing this was that you couldn't pay $100 for drugs," Judge Burnett told the court.

"Meth is a vicious and highly addictive drug.

"It does seem like you have shown significant remorse and want to put this behind you."

Madigan was given a head sentence suspended forthwith and placed on probation for 18 months.

"It is to assist you and it is very important that you comply to the rules," Burnett warned.

"With the benefit of probation you should be able to continue and get this behind you. It is up to you.

"Hopefully you will have learnt a very valuable lesson."