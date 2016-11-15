Rocky on the map of a Queensland Coffee Trail

THERE is the Apple Pie Trail, the Chicago Cupcake Trail and the Tasmanian Beer Trail. Now there is a Coffee Trail and Rockhampton is included.

Merlo, the Queensland-headquartered, Italian-born coffee has unveiled the very first official Queensland Coffee Trail and one of the stars of the state-wide experience is Rockhampton.

Rockhampton's Coffee House Restaurant in Bolsover St and Expresso Heaven at CQUniversity North Rockhampton are on the list.

Rockhampton's Coffee House Restaurant has made it on to a Queensland Coffee Trail map. Kerri-Anne Mesner

This definitive coffee trail maps-out more than 50 towns across Queensland that boast countless cafés, nooks, bars and restaurants serving the famed Merlo Coffee, from as far as Aratula and Augathella to Tenant Creek and Townsville, Cunnamulla and Cooktown.

The very first Official Queensland Coffee Trail and one of the stars of the state-wide experience is Rockhampton. contributed

The map will be a welcome addition to upcoming holiday makers travel plans, and is celebrated news for Queenslanders everywhere.

It's now a level playing field for coffee lovers across the state who can choose from a range of Merlo Blends, Single Origins, Limited Edition Beans or Merlo's famous bean of the Month.

"There's no excuse for not finding yourself a great quality coffee, regardless of where you live,” said founder Dean Merlo.

"Especially given that Merlo can now be found in hundreds of locations throughout Queensland, and also delivers online orders anywhere. Whether you be travellers exploring this incredible state, farmers living remotely, or residents of Queensland's regional and rural towns and hubs, there's a Merlo not too far away.”

Merlo's Official Coffee Trail - The Queensland Towns:

Brisbane

Boonah

Toowoomba

Gatton

Dalby

Roma

Miles

St George

Stanthorpe

Warwick

Goondiwindi

Charleville

Cunnamulla

Augathella

Blackwater

Emerald

Biloela

Monto

Gympie

Gladstone

Rockhampton

Agnes waters

Miriam vale

Aratula

Kalbar

Killarney

Tenant creek

Moura

Gold Coast

Caloundra

Kawana

Buddina

Peregian

Sunshine beach

Montville

Bli Bli

Coolum

Noosa

Maroochydore

Tewantin

Murgon

Maryborough

Bundaberg

Moranbah

Mackay

Charters Towers

Ayr

Townsville

Ingham

Cairns

Cooktown

Merlo History:

It began with Founder Dean Merlo's father immigrating to Australia from Italy in 1958 bringing with him Queensland's first espresso coffee machine to be used in his soon to become famous Milano's restaurant. In doing so, he single-handedly kicked off Queensland's coffee revolution.

Working part-time in the restaurant gave Dean the foundations for his true Italian-bred passion for customer service that today is a cornerstone of the Merlo Coffee experience. Graced with coffee in his DNA, in the years that followed Dean made a monumental leap from barrister to barista to roaster, and the rest is history, delicious rich, coffee history.

Merlo has since grown to become Australia's largest independently owned and operated coffee roaster with 16 company stores and supplying more than 1,000 outlets throughout the country in addition to shipping coffee online throughout the world.

