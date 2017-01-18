36°
Rocky paramedics warn heatwave could kill

Melanie Plane
| 18th Jan 2017 1:20 PM
Chris McArdle from Brentwood Building gets hot and sweaty in the extreme weather conditions. Photo Vicki Wood / Caboolture News
Chris McArdle from Brentwood Building gets hot and sweaty in the extreme weather conditions. Photo Vicki Wood / Caboolture News

ROCKHAMPTON paramedics are preparing for a busy few days as extreme heatwave conditions set in across the Central Queensland region.

Central Queensland Acting Superintendent Warren Kellett said with Rockhampton and surrounding areas forecast to reach record temperatures this weekend, residents should monitor the health of vulnerable community members.

"A stretch of extremely hot and humid conditions will reach Rockhampton tomorrow with temperatures in the high 30s expected," Act Supt. Kellett said.

"High temperatures will continue Friday, and Saturday is predicted to reach 40 degrees - which will be a record high."

Mr Kellett said hot or prolonged high temperatures can affect anybody, but some groups are at an increased risk of suffering heat-related illness.

He said last Saturday alone the QAS responded to more than 60 heat-related illnesses across Queensland. CQ Health confirmed 11 people in the Rockhampton region were treated for heat related illnesses last weekend.

"The majority of these were elderly, young children or babies, people suffering from a pre-existing medical condition, such as diabetes, and the physically active such as manual workers,” Act Supt. Kellet said.

"We encourage residents to monitor vulnerable members of the community for heat-related illness to ensure they are coping with the heat.

"Heat exhaustion symptoms may include muscle cramps, heavy sweating, paleness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting and fainting."

Act Supt. Kellett warned residents cases of heat stroke could be fatal and to make an effort to stay cool, hydrated and healthy during periods of hot weather.

"Residents need to keep hydrated by drinking water regularly throughout the day and avoiding drinks that contain a high level of sugar, caffeine or alcohol," he said.

"Depending on heat, humidity and physical activity, this generally means drinking two to three litres of water a day."

To keep cool, Act Supt. Kellet said residents should stay indoors and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during hot weather.

"Use wet towels or scarves or put your feet in cool water or take a cool shower to reduce your body temperature," he said.

"Stay indoors or in air-conditioned facilities, either at home or at a local shopping centre, library or cinema.

"If you don't have access to air-conditioning, open windows and close curtains or blinds to reduce heat entering your home and use a fan to circulate air.

"Avoid outdoor activities in the hottest part of the day, stay in the shade and wear a hat and light coloured, loose fitting clothing."

If someone does experience heat stroke, symptoms of which include a high body temperature; red, hot, dry skin; clamminess; a rapid pulse; headache and confusion; call Triple Zero (000) for an ambulance.

For more information or support during a heat event or heatwave, call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) or contact your doctor, hospital or health clinic.

