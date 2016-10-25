Rocky quartet dominate at Aussie titles

SWIMMING: Caribeae's latest medal haul has competitors wondering whether there really is something in the water at the club's swimming pool.

Caribeae Swimming Club has a long history of producing outstanding swimmers and the 2016 season is proving no different with four young club members leading the next wave of up-and-coming competitors.

The talented quartet of Emilee Burness, Miranda Chopping, Jacob Spark and Will Salmond returned from the recent Australian Swimming Championships with a medal haul of two gold, three silver and one bronze.

Representing Queensland, Burness, Chopping, Spark and Salmond led the state's medal charge against the nation's best young swimmers at the event in the Northern Territory

Spark won silver in both his individual 50 metres freestyle and butterfly events and claimed relay gold with his Qld team mates.

Burness also collected gold and silver in the relay events while she finished fourth and fifth respectively in her 50 metres freestyle and 100 metres freestyle finals.

Chopping just missed out on the medals, placing fourth in the medley relay while she finished eighth in both the 50 metres breaststroke and 100 metres breaststroke finals and ninth in her 200 metres freestyle.

As the youngest of the Caribeae contingent, Salmond won bronze in his 100 metre backstroke and also took home bronze in both relay finals for Qld.