Rocky radiologist and son killed in horror Hunter Valley crash

WELL-KNOWN former-Rockhampton radiologist Bill Christie, 75, was among three men killed in a horror crash in the Hunter Valley on Monday.

Bill's son Paul Christie, 42, and Hunter Valley real estate agent Adam O'Regan were also killed in the accident.

Mr Christie was one of the founders of Rockhampton's radiology practice, while his wife Dr Wendy Christie was a long-standing medical practitioner.

Bill Christie's wife Dr Wendy Christie when she was practicing in Livingstone Trinette Stevens

The crash has made headlines nation-wide this week as it was revealed Bill's 5-year-old grandson Hugh Christie, who was not seriously injured in the crash, had waited beside his dead family for up to five hours for rescue.

Hugh sustained only a broken arm and nose.

Police believe the vehicle was plunged down a steep 400m embankment as Mr O'Regan was showing a remote property.

The wreckage left after a horror car crash in the Hunter Valley

Mr O'Regan died at the scene, along with the two Christie men, whose bodies are believed to have been found side-by-side.

Police believe Bill Christie survived the initial impact, and may have crawled to his son before succumbing to his injuries.

Long-time Rockhampton surgeon Dr Kim Bulwinkel, who is now practising on the Sunshine Coast, said Bill Christie was "very well known” in Rockhampton.

"I am saddened by this. He was quite a character,” Dr Bulwinkel said today.

"I remember the family fondly... Bill particularly as a long standing contributor to the medical services in Central Queensland.”

The family have released a statement saying they are grieving the loss of "a husband, brother and son, and a husband and grandfather”.

"Our son, who thankfully sustained non-life threatening injuries, is understandably shaken and it is our family's number one priority to be there and care for him as he recovers,” the family said.

"We request peace and privacy at this incredibly difficult time for our family.”

Dr Wendy Christie has extended her condolences to O'Regan and thanked everyone involved in the recovery operation of the men.