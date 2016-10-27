Rocky roadside tests catch same woman twice in one month

ROCKHAMPTON'S Kelly Rowena Wakeman was caught driving while methamphetamine was present in her saliva, not once, but twice in one month.

In the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday Wakeman pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while a relevant drug was present in her saliva following roadside drug tests conducted on August 7 and August 24 this year.

Magistrate Cameron Press was less than impressed with Wakeman, and demanded to know her age.

Wakeman told Mr Press she was 34-years-old.

"What are you doing?," he asked.

"You really need to sit down and look at yourself and do something about it."

Wakeman was fined $450 and disqualified for a period of three months for each count.