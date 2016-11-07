Rocky set to heat up this week

It's time to turn on your fans and crank the air conditioning.

Central Queensland is heating up as summer draws closer with temperatures pushing 40 degrees this week.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Paul Wilson said Rockhampton can expect a high of 36 today, followed by 33 tomorrow and 34 on Wednesday.

Temperatures are predicted to hit 37-38 by Thursday.

Saturday has a 50% chance of rainfall, which should hopefully bring some reprieve from the sweltering temperatures.

"We've pretty much got light winds right through up until Saturday when we have a shower or two, or full storm," Paul said.

"That might provide a little bit of relief.

"We do have a possible shower on Friday, but I don't think we'll get much."

The high for November 7 last year was cooler at 33 degrees with a high for the week of only 35 degrees.

Gladstone is expected to be a little cooler today with a high of 32 degrees along with Yeppoon's high of 30 degrees.

Storms are on the horizon for Biloela with a high of 37 degrees and 30 percent chance of storm.