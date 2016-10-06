Rocky song writer's hit shortlisted for award

WHEN Michael Walker started writing his new song in his home studio in Rockhampton he never thought it would get him in the running to win the Vanda and Young Song Writing Competition.

The singer, whose 80s single Singing in the Shower bumped a Michael Jackson hit from the number one spot on the charts in Bathurst in 1984, is one of 90 finalists in the prestigious international competition organised by the Australasian Performing Right Association (APRA) and the Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners Society (AMCOS).

Michael's latest song, Dreams - could take you somewhere, was written in 2014 after Michael was inspired to get back into the music scene.

"The world seems to be in an interesting phase at the moment and I just felt I needed to get back into music,” he said.

"Dreams just popped into my head and it's a story about travelling through life and just following a passion, you never know what might happen from following your passion.

"One of the philosophies I live by is a Woody Allen quote, '90% of life is turning up' and for me I just thought I'd give it a go and started writing the song.”

On October 27, Vanda and Young Song Writing will announce the winner, but

for Michael, just making it on the shortlist is prize enough.

"It's a very tough competition, the quality of the finalists is very high so I'm chuffed just to be on the shortlist,” he said.

"This is tremendous affirmation for me. The song always had great potential enhanced by the talented musicians playing on the recording, and further showcased by the film clip with the wonderful images and direction from my

wife Sue Smith and the superb filming by Peter Lawrence.

The song was recorded in Rockhampton, Brisbane, Cairns and mixed in London.

"I put down the basic elements of the song here in Rocky where I recorded it in my home studio and took the files to a friend in Brisbane, David Bentley, who put piano down.

"Grahame Howles put down bass and Brad Hooper and my neighbour, Issac Storey Holmes, added in their guitar playing.

"I then went to Cairns where my friend Laurie Ernst added in drums and percussions. My friend Annette Henery sang all the backing vocals.

"When that was all done it was mixed in London by producer Dave Pemberton who's done a bit of work with me in the years so it was great to work with such talented musos and friends.”