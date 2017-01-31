Super jail could house prisoners from anywhere in state

THE state's criminals could be shipped to an expanded Rockhampton prison as the Queensland Government invests $200 million into the job-creating project.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today confirmed prisoners could be sent from elsewhere to Rockhampton to ease the overcrowding problem across Queensland.

Ms Palaszczuk announced 164 extra cells for the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

The work is expected to create 100 jobs a year for the project's five-year construction phase and 70 ongoing jobs once it is completed.

Work is expected to start in November.

"There's capacity here for extra beds and they are decisions of the courts as to where the prisoners will go. It is a possibility," Ms Palaszczuk said when asked if prisoners from across the state would be shipped to the super jail.

Capricorn Correction Centre prison generic. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK060916cprison2

She said the government chose Rockhampton for expansion rather than other options in the south-east corner.

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne, who has previously held the Corrective Services porfolio, said today's announcement was great news for Central Queensland.

He said the project delivered a massive jobs boost for the region.

"This is great news...you don't get better days than this," Mr Byrne said.

The expansion will also deliver additional infrastructure for increased prison industries, car park expansion and upgrades to the waste water, mechanical services and electronic security systems.