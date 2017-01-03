Rocky thief steals festive fun from home owner

SAFETY FOCUS: Deidre Tull and good friend Leonie Thompson lock up the house before heading out.

DEIDRE Tull counts herself one of the lucky ones.

Her family has lived in its Derby St home for more than 30 years without being victim to a property theft at their house.

But the Christmas Day break-in at Deirdre's next-door neighbour has the Allenstown woman on alert.

The break-in was one of dozens recorded by Queensland Police across Rockhampton between December 10 and 30.

Allenstown was among the suburbs to record the highest number of thefts and unlawful entries (see graphic).

"It's all getting a little too close for comfort," Deidre said yesterday.

"My next door neighbour was away visiting family, so wasn't home at the time.

"But to come home and find that you've been broken into isn't good."

She said she "did as much as she could" to keep her place secure.

"My family has been in this house for the past 32 years and we've been lucky as we haven't had any break-ins," Deidre said.

"It's the same for my neighbour on the other side. They've been here longer than us and not been broken into."

She said Allenstown was quieter now than it was a few years ago.

"We used to have a lot of people walking past the front door, but that's not so much the case now," Deidre said.

"Rockhampton is as safe as everywhere else I reckon.

"I don't know why people break-in and steal from others...there are probably a lot of factors involved."

While Capricornia Police Acting Senior Sergeant Glen Fletcher didn't have access yesterday to specific break-in and theft figures for Rockhampton, he urged people to remain vigilant.

"Usually these thefts are not forced entries, but more opportunistic," Act Snr Sgt Fletcher said.

He encouraged people when going out to lock doors behind them and keep keys safely stored away.

"A lot of cars that get stolen these days are done so with the vehicle's key," Act Snr Sgt Fletcher said.

He said people should keep security screens locked when inside the house.