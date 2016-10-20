Rocky woman caught travelling at shocking speed

A ROCKHAMPTON woman with a need for speed has been labelled one of Queensland's 'worst drivers'.

According to a Queensland Police Right to Information data release, the 33-year-old Rocky motorist was clocked travelling at 194km/hr in a 110km/hr zone - 84km/hr over the speed limit.

The reckless driver joins the dubious company of Queensland's worst speedsters as caught on fixed roadside speed cameras in the 2014-15 financial year.

In Queensland, travelling more than 40km/h over the speed limit, has serious consequences including a $1,137 fine, eight demerit points and a six month license suspension.

Shockingly, the Rocky woman's speeding act was not the worst seen on Queensland roads in the same period, with the worst speedster recorded travelling nearly 50km/hr faster than her.

An 25-year-old Eaton Hills man was nabbed travelling at 230km/hr in a 100km/hr zone - 130km/hr over the limit.

Meanwhile a 28-year-old Brisbane man also joined the worst speedster club when he was clocked at 213km/hr in a 100km/hr zone.