30°
News

Rocky's $800,000 lotto winner still to claim prize

6th Oct 2016 12:08 PM
There is a mystery first division Gold Lotto winner that bought a ticket at Allenstown Plaza
There is a mystery first division Gold Lotto winner that bought a ticket at Allenstown Plaza Inga Williams IR080113LOTTO4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GOLDEN Casket officials have been waiting by the telephone for five days for a mystery Saturday Gold Lotto player to contact them

The winner's ticket won a first division share in last weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

The unregistered division one winning ticket won a first division prize worth more than $800,000 and was purchased in the Rockhampton suburb of Allenstown.　

Golden Casket spokesperson Belinda McDougall said she was eager to hear from the division one winner and urged all Saturday Gold Lotto players who purchased an entry in last weekend's draw in Allenstown to check their ticket as soon as possible.　

"We're really keen to fill in the blanks and put a name to one of Queensland's newest division one winners,” Ms McDougall said.　

"If the winner had registered their entry to a Winners Circle card, I would have been able to phone them earlier this week and say those dream-come-true words, 'Congratulations you've won first division in Gold Lotto!'.　

"It's possible the winner is unaware they're more than $800,000 richer or they might have heard the news about a missing division one winner but haven't considered it could be them.　　

"However if you had an unregistered entry in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw purchased in Allenstown, you're in with a chance so that's why we're encouraging everyone to check their tickets immediately.　

"We recommend anyone who believes they are holding the division one winning entry to keep it in a safe place and contact Golden Casket as soon as possible on 131 868 to start the prize claim process.”　

The division one winning entry was purchased from The Lucky Charm Allenstown, Shop 1 in Allenstown Plaza, Canning Street in Allenstown.　

Throughout Australia, there were five entries that won a first division prize of $802,260.67 in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

Along with the winning entry from Allenstown, there were another two first division winning entries from Queensland and two purchased in Victoria.

The other division one winning entries from Queensland were purchased in the central western town of Blackall and on the Sunshine Coast.　

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3675 on Saturday 1 October 2016 were 35, 6, 26, 14, 22 and 37 with the supplementary numbers 31 and 10.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Two suspects still at large in Rocky after stealing Mackay car

Two suspects still at large in Rocky after stealing Mackay...

11.10am: TWO people have been taken into custody after two suspects ran from police in The Range after dumping a stolen vehicle.

Rocky's $800,000 lotto winner still to claim prize

There is a mystery first division Gold Lotto winner that bought a ticket at Allenstown Plaza

Golden Casket eager to hear from Rocky's Gold Lotto winner

Which road takes CQ to economic prosperity?

A roadside memorial are reminders of one reason why highways in Central Queensland need upgrading. The other reasons include economic benefit.

The too expensive tag doesn't seem to stack up

'Green wall' EOIs open for Livingstone art project

TO AND FRO: Expressions of Interest have opened for the creatively talented to develop an integrated "public art and green wall” on Yeppoon's Barry St.

The Green Wall would hopefully be completed around November

Local Partners

Keep a watch on your neighbourhood this awareness week

Neighbourhood Watch has been helping reduce crime rates in neighbourhoods for decades and this week, the first national awareness week is being held.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Are you prepared for the worst?

BE PREPARED: Residents are urged to contact SES for assistance if they feel they are unable to manage the process by themselves.

CQ Residents urged to prepare ahead of the coming storm season.

TODAY7PM: Aaron Hamilton in the corner bar of the Giddy Goat

JAM SESSION: The band Full Tilt will play at Tannum Sands Hotel on Saturday night.

THINKING of catching some live entertainment this weekend?

Latest deals and offers

Gruen finale out-rates The X Factor and The Bachelorette

Gruen finale out-rates The X Factor and The Bachelorette

THE ABC's ad show finishes on a high in most successful season yet.

Bloodied waters run deep in SBS's new crime mini-series

Yael Stone and Noah Taylor in a scene from the TV mini-series Deep Water.

YAEL Stone happy to swap dark prison comedy for crime drama.

International comp starts with rock duo

HIT MAKERS: The Vanda-Young Project starring John Paul Young and The Allstar Band will celebrate the songwriting duos' creations in concert.

Young produced AC/DC's 2000 album Stiff Upper Lip

Rocky song writer's hit shortlisted for award

Michael Walker

Michael's latest song, Dreams - could take you somewhere

What's on the big screen this week

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

TWO thrilling dramas debut this week.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E5 - intruder alert

Osher Gunsberg and Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette.

Courtney misses the whole point of the show.

The Bachelorette's Courtney: I blew it big time

Courtney Dober is a bachelor on the TV series The Bachelorette.

DATING show bachelor promises to turn a new leaf after close call.

4 Bedroom, Inground Pool, Colourbond Shed

130 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $329,000

"WOW" this home has just about everything and won't last long on the market so inspections are a must. Features include, 4 built-in air-conditioned bedrooms, large...

Acreage Lifestyle

31 Rhys Avenue, The Caves 4702

House 3 1 2 $419,000

If you've been searching for country living close to town; we invite you to inspect this wonderful lifestyle property today. Situated on an impressive 5-acres...

Breathtaking in Size!!

2 Maddison Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 4 4 2 $659,000

Beautifully designed and serene in location. This home is sure to impress with exceptional quality, style and space that will grab you the moment you walk through...

Family Home in Perfect Location

7 Fields Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $325,000

This high set home is a must see if you are on the look out for space, convenience and easy maintenance. Featuring three bedrooms, brand new separate bathroom and...

Elevated with Ocean Views - Prime Location!

11 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

House 3 2 2 NOW $370,000

This elevated Cooee Bay property has very solid bones and is oozing with potential! • Upstairs features open plan living areas, timber floorboards throughout •...

Newly refurbished at $239,000

3 Maria Court, Gracemere 4702

House 3 2 2 $239,000

This property is not to be missed! Presented in immaculate condition, this newly high quality refurbished home is ready to move into. Offering 3 bedrooms with...

3 Bedroom/New Kitchen

36 Tung Yeen Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $205,000

This 3 bedroom home is close to schools, major shopping, doctors, hotels etc. and is a pleasure to inspect. Features include, 3 bedrooms, brand new kitchen...

Highset Weatherboard Walking Distance to Mater Hospital

280 Upper Dawson Road, The Range 4700

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This highset weatherboard home has 3 bedrooms with polished timber floors throughout, a separate dining room and lounge plus a large kitchen and a side sleepout...

Motivated Seller&#39;s Re-Locating, Now is Your Chance!

17 Ridgedale Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 4 $575,000

This immaculate family sized home is nestled in a peaceful elevated cul-de-sac in the prestigious Hillside Estate, Norman Gardens. A spacious and well-designed...

PERFECT STREET TO RENOVATE. $240,000

197 Wilson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 240,000

Located in the heart of Frenchville this home is close to Frenchville Primary School, Shopping Centres, Central Queensland University, Medical Centres and all...

Mackay Marina is a "rare" piece of property to hit the market

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attached buyer interest

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

Real estate on the upswing

A five-bedroom house with two bathrooms and three garages in Yeppoon will cost $500 per week.

Rocky rental vacancy rates drop to 4.5 per cent

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream