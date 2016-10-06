Rocky's $800,000 lotto winner still to claim prize

There is a mystery first division Gold Lotto winner that bought a ticket at Allenstown Plaza

GOLDEN Casket officials have been waiting by the telephone for five days for a mystery Saturday Gold Lotto player to contact them

The winner's ticket won a first division share in last weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

The unregistered division one winning ticket won a first division prize worth more than $800,000 and was purchased in the Rockhampton suburb of Allenstown.

Golden Casket spokesperson Belinda McDougall said she was eager to hear from the division one winner and urged all Saturday Gold Lotto players who purchased an entry in last weekend's draw in Allenstown to check their ticket as soon as possible.

"We're really keen to fill in the blanks and put a name to one of Queensland's newest division one winners,” Ms McDougall said.

"If the winner had registered their entry to a Winners Circle card, I would have been able to phone them earlier this week and say those dream-come-true words, 'Congratulations you've won first division in Gold Lotto!'.

"It's possible the winner is unaware they're more than $800,000 richer or they might have heard the news about a missing division one winner but haven't considered it could be them.

"However if you had an unregistered entry in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw purchased in Allenstown, you're in with a chance so that's why we're encouraging everyone to check their tickets immediately.

"We recommend anyone who believes they are holding the division one winning entry to keep it in a safe place and contact Golden Casket as soon as possible on 131 868 to start the prize claim process.”

The division one winning entry was purchased from The Lucky Charm Allenstown, Shop 1 in Allenstown Plaza, Canning Street in Allenstown.

Throughout Australia, there were five entries that won a first division prize of $802,260.67 in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

Along with the winning entry from Allenstown, there were another two first division winning entries from Queensland and two purchased in Victoria.

The other division one winning entries from Queensland were purchased in the central western town of Blackall and on the Sunshine Coast.

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3675 on Saturday 1 October 2016 were 35, 6, 26, 14, 22 and 37 with the supplementary numbers 31 and 10.