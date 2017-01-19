Rocky's A.M.P "stoked” to open for metal band, The Amity Affliction

After a year of A.M.P while going through multiple member changes, they still power through. On Sunday the 16th of November, they follow up there performance at Gladstone's leg of the nation wide Metal United Down Under, by sharing the stage with She Cries Wolf for their album release tour.

PLAYING live shows for only the past year-and-a-half, Rockhampton's A.M.P have already secured themselves an opening show with one of the best heavy metal acts in the country.

Supporting The Amity Affliction in Gympie tomorrow night, the five-piece were stoked to find out they had reached the top of the voting poll to win the gig.

"There was a post put up on the event for The Amity Affliction's Death To Misery Tour saying they were going to run a competition for local bands to open for them,” frontman Hayden Foley said yesterday.

"Our guitarist Matt came across it, we put our name in and our friends, family and fans rallied behind us and got us to the top.”

Although feeling a little nervous about opening for such a huge band, Hayden said the guys were also really excited to play and represent Rockhampton.

"The most we have played to would probably be 150 or so and that was here in Rocky....(we just want to) put on a phenomenal show,” Hayden said.

With A.M.P's first song learnt together as band being The Amity Affliction's "I Hate Hartley”, it seemed only too fitting that the guys would one day get to experience the real thing.

"We listened to them a lot throughout high school,” Hayden explained.

"We all really liked punk and metal, and I guess it (Amity) brought the two together really well, mixing the clean and growling vocals. We went to see them in Rocky back in late 2010 and they played across the road from Target and the show was amazing. They've been inspiring watching an Australian band break out. Hopefully we can eventually do the same.”

With lots of energy planned for their set tomorrow, this will be the first gig the guys have played in over a month, and are keen to get back to the live setting.

"Last year we played about 24 shows and have travelled from Cairns all the way down to Coffs Harbour and we plan on doing the same this year,” Hayden said.

