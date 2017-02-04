Rocky's champion hockey trio guests at gala evening

GOLDEN TRIO: Rockhampton's Jamie Dwyer, Mark Knowles and Matt Gohdes after their World Cup win in 2014.

HOCKEY: Central Queensland sports fans will have the chance to rub shoulders with Rockhampton's champion hockey trio next month.

Jamie Dwyer, Mark Knowles and Matt Gohdes will be guests at the Rockhampton Hockey Association's Green and Gold Gala on Thursday, March 2, at the Frenchville Sports Club.

Between them, they have been to 10 Olympic Games and played more than 800 games for the Australian men's hockey team, the Kookaburras.

RHA president Barbara Knowles said the gala evening would be a great way to recognise and celebrate the three players' incredible achievements.

"We haven't had the chance for so, so long to get the three of them in the city together,” she said.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for the sporting community and the community as a whole to recognise what these three Rockhampton players have done and continue to do in the sport.

"We want to make it a fun, friendly night where people can mingle with the boys and each other.

"We will have video footage which traces their careers and the boys will be speaking on the night.”

Barbara said there would also be a special tribute to Jamie, who retired from international hockey after the Rio Olympics.

Australia's most decorated hockey player, the 37-year-old played more than 350 games for his country and scored more than 220 goals.

A five-time winner of international hockey's World Player of the Year award, Jamie also won a gold and two bronze medals in his four Olympics, three Commonwealth Games gold medals and two gold and two silver medals in his four World Cup campaigns.

Barbara said the gala was also perfectly timed to herald the start of a new season and to highlight the big changes that were happening with hockey in the city.

She said anticipation was growing as progress was fast being made on the relocation of Rockhampton's hockey headquarters from Berserker to Parkhurst.

"The response to the move has been very positive and everybody's very excited about it and I would expect that will only grow this year as we start turning the soil out there on our new site,” she said.

"I am hoping that by the gala event we will have some plans available, something tangible to show everyone.”

Tickets for the gala are $50 and can be bought at www.greenandgoldgala.com.