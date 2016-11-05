Rocky's collection is to be assessed

CREATIVE WORKS: Sculptures featured in the My Country exhibition currently featured at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

ROCKHAMPTON Art Gallery has been awarded a $5,240 Federal Community Heritage Grant to fund a Rockhampton Art Gallery Collection Significance Assessment.

The grant, announced at the National Library of Australia in Canberra on October 25, will enable Rockhampton Art Gallery to have its collection assessed against several criteria, not only its monetary value.

As part of the grant, a workshop will be held in Rockhampton to provide training to assess the significance of the collection.

Rockhampton Regional Council's Community Services Committee chair Cr Rose Swadling said the grant was important in supporting the effort to preserve the Rockhampton Art Gallery collection at the local level.

"This process is all about assessing the value of our collection, not only in terms of how much money it is worth, but its significance against other criteria. For example, it takes into account pieces that may be of national, regional or local significance,” Cr Swadling said.

"We know the collection contains works by many major artists but this assessment will give us a thorough understanding of where our collection sits compared to other collections in Australia and what is particularly special.”

The assessment and further training on the topic of significance assessments will be undertaken in early December by consultant Roslyn Russell, of Roslyn Russel Museum Services at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Director-General of the National Library of Australia, Ms Anne-Marie Schwirtlich, said the Community Heritage Grant program showed the commitment by the National Library, along with its partner institutions and the Federal Government, in encouraging communities to care for the nation's heritage, be it in regional centres or capital cities.

This year, grants worth $415,075 have been distributed to 77 community groups and organisations from around Australia to assist in the identification and preservation of community owned, but nationally significant, heritage collections.

The Community Heritage Grant is managed by the National Library. It is funded by the Australian Government through the Department of Communications and the Arts, the National Archives of Australia, the National Film and Sound Archive, the National Museum of Australia and the National Library.

Rockhampton Art Gallery is owned and operated by the Rockhampton Regional Council.