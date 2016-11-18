30°
News

Rocky's own bachelor boy

Madeline McDonald
| 18th Nov 2016 5:00 PM
BACHELOR MATERIAL: Rocky boy Griffin Bellette is in Cosmopolitan's top 30 most eligible bachelor competition after entering the competition through Tinder.
BACHELOR MATERIAL: Rocky boy Griffin Bellette is in Cosmopolitan's top 30 most eligible bachelor competition after entering the competition through Tinder.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS his Tinder profile that landed Rocky boy Griffin Bellette in Cosmopolitan's Top 30 most eligible Bachelors list in the December edition of the magazine.

The former Cathedral College student featured in the magazine on November 7 along with 29 other eligible bachelors from throughout Australia.

Griffin, 18, is the youngest one in the competition and said he never thought he'd actually be selected as a finalist.

"The competition ran through Tinder where the most 300 liked guys went into the draw and they hand selected the top 30 from that,” he said.

"You had to put a certain hashtag on your profile to be in the competition and then the top 30 were hand selected and the winner will be announced in February. I just happened to hear about the competition and I just thought I'd enter it for fun and it looked like a good opportunity to be in the magazine but I didn't expect to make the top 30 so it was a bit of a surprise when I was contacted.”

After Griffin, who now calls Brisbane home, made it into the top 30 he was flown to Sydney for a day of photoshoots and interviews for the publication.

"A few months ago I went to Sydney and did the photoshoot and interview which was really fun,” he said.

"I hadn't really thought about being a model before this but it was a really cool experience in Sydney and it would be pretty cool to win the competition and take out the title of 2017 Bachelor of the Year.”

Although Griffin would consider a career infront of the camera, he has his hopes on becoming a professional NRL referee and a primary school teacher.

He moved to Brisbane to study university and further his opportunity as a referee at the Queensland Rugby League Junior Academy.

"I used to ref local games back home in Rocky and that's mostly the reason I moved to Brisbane was for the academy,” he said.

"That would be my career choice but I also want to use my teaching degree so teaching is a plan b for me.”

You can vote for Griffin on the Cosmopolitan website until January 5.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
One person in critical condition after Yeppoon Rd rollover

One person in critical condition after Yeppoon Rd rollover

Three people taken to hospital, one in a critical condition after the crash which closed Rockhampton Yeppoon Rd for some time. The road has now re-opened.

Five Rocky CBD sites ready for development

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

The Rocky sites with lots of potential

How young love turned into meth deals

Rockhampton Court

A rebellious streak and an older boyfriend led her to drug dealing

50 year milestone of JP service celebrated

MILESTONE CELEBRATION: Ian Power OAM, JP (Qual) & Raymond Young OAM, JP (Qual)]

Two Rockhampton resident celebrate their 50 years service as JPs.

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

50 year milestone of JP service celebrated

MILESTONE CELEBRATION: Ian Power OAM, JP (Qual) & Raymond Young OAM, JP (Qual)]

Two Rockhampton resident celebrate their 50 years service as JPs.

72 ACROSS THE REGION

DON'T MISS: The Dust of Uruzgan will see Fred Smith perform at Yeppoon Town Hall on Sunday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Beef Australia 2018 gets a boost

Images of Beef Australia 2015. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Beef Australian chairman has welcomed the increased funding

Rocky businesses on board for World Kindness Week

World Kindness Day: Scotty the kitten at RSPCA.

We could all stand to be a little kinder to one another

Dr Phil slammed for exploitative Shelley Duvall interview

Dr Phil slammed for exploitative Shelley Duvall interview

DR Phil McGraw has been slammed for filming an interview with mentally ill Shelley Duvall, in which the actress speaks her belief Robin Williams is still alive.

Rocky's own bachelor boy

BACHELOR MATERIAL: Rocky boy Griffin Bellette is in Cosmopolitan's top 30 most eligible bachelor competition after entering the competition through Tinder.

Griffin makes Cosmo's top 30 finalists

Mariah Carey: Here, have a ferrari

Mariah Carey gave Nick Cannon a Ferrari

J-Lo wore a white fur coat to give birth to her twins

Jennifer Lopez wore a white fur coat when she gave birth to twins

The Stranger announced as Ne Obliviscaris support

The Stranger will play The Brightside on December 3. Photo Contributed

Brisbane metallers release new single

Bollywood star tear-gassed in her lover's Paris apartment

Mallika Sherawat was attacked and tear-gassed

Marion Cotillard didn't take affair rumours 'personally'

Marion Cotillard wasn't offended by rumours she had an affair

Stunning Colonial Style Offices with Highway Exposure

18 Albert Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial Fronting Albert Street, part of the Bruce Highway, heading North to Mackay ... $495,000 or For...

Fronting Albert Street, part of the Bruce Highway, heading North to Mackay is this beautifully renovated, upstairs and down, classic Colonial that has been...

Great living or investment opportunity!

2 / 8 Plum Tree Close, Taranganba 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Looking to downsize or wanting to expand your portfolio? Look no further! With tenants already in place in the front unit you could live in one and enjoy the...

Walking Distance to Glenmore and University

363 Farm Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $330,000

This lowset solid block rendered home has 4 bedrooms with built-ins and ensuite to the main bedroom. The large tiled open plan lounge and dining room is...

Potential 4th &amp; 5th Bedroom + Sea View!

11 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

House 3 2 2 $370,000

This elevated Cooee Bay property has very solid bones and is oozing with potential! • Upstairs features open plan living areas, timber floorboards throughout •...

Need a Bigger Home?

359 Lawrence Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $359,000

If your looking for a big family home in a quiet location then this one's for you. Surrounded by quality homes in popular Frenchville in an elevated position with...

Sure to tick all the boxes!

22 Lexington Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 4 AUCTION

Scheduled for Auction at the top of Lexington Dr is this large 1,009m2 (approx) allotment with a 2-bay shed already in place and boasting ocean views from the rear...

Lammermoor property scheduled for Auction!

6 Acacia Grove, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Situated on a large 1,162m2 allotment (approx) and set back off the street offering privacy you will be impressed with the value this property...

Stunning Views/Low-set Brick with 3 Living Areas/Shed/ 1 Acre- $499,000

96 Perrott Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $499,000

What as Amazing Acreage Lifestyle property in Olive Estate showcasing sensational panoramic views , wonderful freedom, wide open spaces , tranquility and privacy ...

100 Acres with Sea View!

1081 Farnborough Road, Farnborough 4703

4 2 4 Auction

Auction Location: On Site. Lowset brick home on 106 acres located close by to Farnborough State School, general store and 10.81 Kilometres from Yeppoon Main...

Resort-Style Palace overlooking the Golf Course

73 Monaco Drive, Zilzie 4710

House 5 3 3 Auction

Auction Location: On Site. A modern marvel radiating elegance and luxury over two levels. The designer interior is enhanced with marble floors, ducted...

Builders excited at 'ripple-on' effect of 5000 home project

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Coast builders react after scoring gig on 5000-home build project

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

FIRST LOOK: Artist impressions released for CBD apartments

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow has today handed down the 2016/17 draft budget . Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Seven storey inner-city apartments plans progressing

Five Rocky CBD sites ready for development

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

The Rocky sites with lots of potential

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!