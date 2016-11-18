Rocky's own bachelor boy

BACHELOR MATERIAL: Rocky boy Griffin Bellette is in Cosmopolitan's top 30 most eligible bachelor competition after entering the competition through Tinder.

IT WAS his Tinder profile that landed Rocky boy Griffin Bellette in Cosmopolitan's Top 30 most eligible Bachelors list in the December edition of the magazine.

The former Cathedral College student featured in the magazine on November 7 along with 29 other eligible bachelors from throughout Australia.

Griffin, 18, is the youngest one in the competition and said he never thought he'd actually be selected as a finalist.

"The competition ran through Tinder where the most 300 liked guys went into the draw and they hand selected the top 30 from that,” he said.

"You had to put a certain hashtag on your profile to be in the competition and then the top 30 were hand selected and the winner will be announced in February. I just happened to hear about the competition and I just thought I'd enter it for fun and it looked like a good opportunity to be in the magazine but I didn't expect to make the top 30 so it was a bit of a surprise when I was contacted.”

After Griffin, who now calls Brisbane home, made it into the top 30 he was flown to Sydney for a day of photoshoots and interviews for the publication.

"A few months ago I went to Sydney and did the photoshoot and interview which was really fun,” he said.

"I hadn't really thought about being a model before this but it was a really cool experience in Sydney and it would be pretty cool to win the competition and take out the title of 2017 Bachelor of the Year.”

Although Griffin would consider a career infront of the camera, he has his hopes on becoming a professional NRL referee and a primary school teacher.

He moved to Brisbane to study university and further his opportunity as a referee at the Queensland Rugby League Junior Academy.

"I used to ref local games back home in Rocky and that's mostly the reason I moved to Brisbane was for the academy,” he said.

"That would be my career choice but I also want to use my teaching degree so teaching is a plan b for me.”

You can vote for Griffin on the Cosmopolitan website until January 5.