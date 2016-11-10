Rocky's own Pie Alley to cater to city nightlife

Simone Lawrie and Keely Roberts, owners of the Artisan Gluten Free Bakery are opening a Rocky Pie Alley on Friday/Saturday nights.

THERE'S a new late-night snack option coming to town for Rockhampton's night club revellers.

Following in the footsteps of Yeppoon's much loved Pie Alley, Simone Lawrie and Keely Roberts from the Artisan Gluten Free Bakery will soon be serving up some midnight culinary delights in the city's CBD.

Yeppoon's Pie Alley has become a famous place to stop for a snack after a big night out and the Rockhampton women want to offer Rockhampton club-goers a similar service.

The hidden Capricorn Coast food spot has even had songs penned about it, including one from Yeppoon band Medicinal Porpoises.

Starting next week, they plan to open from 12am to 4am, offering pies and sausage rolls, complete with mushy peas and mashed potato, from Quay Ln behind their store in East St.

The pair started the Artisan Gluten Free Bakery nine months ago and have been growing steadily ever since.

Keely and Simone said it had been a hard year for businesses, but their strong wholesale business had kept them going.

When it comes to their decision to diversify into late-night food with Rocky's own Pie Alley, they said they were responding to what people wanted.