Rocky's tennis legend immortalised in bronze

TENNIS: Rockhampton tennis legend Rod Laver was transported back to his playing days when he unveiled a life-like statue of himself in Melbourne today.

The man they call Rocket, who grew up playing on the grass courts of the Beef Capital, has been immortalised in bronze at Melbourne Park.

The stunning likeness, commissioned by Tennis Australia, graces the concourse of Rod Laver Arena.

The 2.3m high statue was crafted by renowned sculptor Lis Johnson and depicts Laver in full flight after he's hit a backhand top-spin volley.

"It's me! I think there's very much a likeness," Laver said after revealing the statue. "It brings me back to the '60s when my competing days were at full swing.

"To be at the Rod Laver Arena and to now unveil this statue with the sculptor... is a big honour.

"All credit to Lis Johnson, she's done a great job and really captured the essence of my game."

Laver said he was thrilled and thanked Tennis Australia.

"You'd never think when you've got a little wooden racket that something like this would happen to an individual.

"I was one of the smaller players and the great thing about retirement is that the writers and the artists enlarge your reputation," he said.

"I hope the new sculpture will bring more crowds to Melbourne Park and maybe encourage people to pick up a racket and play the game."

"I think good public art lifts the spirits and inspires the soul."

Lis, the creator of many of Melbourne's best-known sporting sculptures, was initially apprehensive at the prospect of reproducing such a universally renowned figure.

"Rod Laver's international iconic status is daunting and I was anxious about creating a worthy tribute," she said.

"Meeting Rod Laver has been both an honour and a great pleasure. I'm so excited he's happy with the final result.

"I focused on trying to get the right kind of energy, and importantly ensure the sculpture worked and looked interesting from every angle."