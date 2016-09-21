Rocky's three top women

THREE women from Rockhampton have been named finalists in the Telstra Businesswomen Awards for Queensland.

The Rockhampton women who are finalists include an entrepreneur, a police officer and an academic.

One of the finalists is CQUniversity academic, Professor Hilary Winchester is Provost and Acting Vice-Chancellor at CQU and champions widening participation in academia through the universities programs in regional Australia.

Professor Winchester is a finalist for the Public Sector and Academia Award.

Another finalist is a Rockhampton police officer who has developed, implemented and delivered multiple first programs for women including, mentoring and development programs for emerging women leaders at all ranks.

Inspector Virginia Nelson, who is also a finalist for the Public Sector and Academia Award, was recently awarded the Bev Lawson Memorial Award during the 18th Australiasian Council of Women and Policing (ACWAP) Awards for Excellence in Policing.

That award recognises the most outstanding woman who has been first in any policing or law enforcement activity or support service.

The third Rockhampton finalist for the Telstra Businesswomen Awards is Patrice Brown, the director of CQG Consulting.

She is a finalist for the Entrepreneur Award.

Telstra Business Women's Awards Ambassador, Group Executive, Media and Chief Marketing Officer Joe Pollard said that Queensland women are changing the way we do business, one brilliant business woman at a time.

"Now in their 22nd year, the Telstra Business Women's Awards champion women from diverse industries, ensuring their achievements are given the recognition they deserve, and continue to raise the profile of women in business,” Ms Pollard said.

"The 2016 Telstra Queensland Business Women's Awards finalists demonstrate the unique combination of skills required for professional excellence: the courage to take risks, sound financial management, strong leadership skills and of course, sophisticated business acumen allowing them to thrive.”

Winners of the 2016 Telstra Queensland Business Women's Awards will be announced at a Gala Dinner at Brisbane City Hall on October 14.