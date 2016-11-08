Rodeo will raise funds for mother diagnosed with cancer

WHEN a local is down and out, the community bands together to lend a helping hand.

Delma Blyth Bunn was diagnosed with lung, brain and liver cancer earlier this year.

Since then Delma's family, friends and local businesses have strived to raise money to fulfil her dream of owning a caravan so she can visit her children in between treatments.

The Kickin' it for a Cure 4B's Rodeo will take place this Saturday at the Great Western to give the community a chance to help Delma.

Melissa Newman, one of Delma's daughters, said her mother's diagnosis came as a shock after a night out with the family ended in a hospital visit.

"Mum was diagnosed in late August,” Melissa said.

"We took her out for dinner to say thank-you for everything she does for me.

"She ended up with a pain in the belly, we took her to hospital and it's all from there really.

"It was really unexpected, it's changed our lives.

"The thought of losing your mother one day is absolutely heart wrenching for anybody.

"She's our hero, she's my hero.

"Without her I couldn't do what I do.

"It's not just about what everyone is doing for her, it's about making the memories and what we've got left last.”

Melissa said her family isn't going to take the diagnosis lying down and intended to fight tooth and nail for more time with their treasured Delma.

"We're going to fight it as best we can,” Melissa said.

"We've had four rounds of chemo, a week of radiation... in hopes it's reduced the size of it, put the breaks on it.

"From there we see how it goes in the hopes we get a little longer.”

Kerry Anne Quantock, owner of Twisted Sister Western Wear said the fund-raising would help fulfil Delma's dream of being able to visit her family more easily.

"Delma has a son who lives in Charters Towers and a daughter here in Rockhampton,” she said.

"A lot of people have a lot of dreams when they get diagnosed with a terminal disease.

"Delma's only wish was a caravan so that she could travel between her son and daughter so we set out to try and make it happen.

"We're setting a target for $10,000 but we'll see how we go.”

This weekend will be an extra special event for Delma and her family, as she is marrying her long-time partner before the rodeo with the help of a celebrity guest.

"That afternoon, Delma has decided after many years to marry her partner, so that's going to happen at 3 o'clock in the afternoon in the arena here at The Western,” Kerry Anne said.

"I just think it's lovely they're finally going to commit and we've got a Farmer Wants a Wife jumping on board for that with Mr Lance Jones, he is going to bring Delma into the arena in a horse and buggy.”

All money raised through donations and the event will go towards Delma's dream.