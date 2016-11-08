33°
News

Rodeo will raise funds for mother diagnosed with cancer

Chloe Lyons
| 8th Nov 2016 5:40 PM
Back row: Andie Rebetzke, Mel Newman, Kerry Anne Quantock, Lisbeth Redgrave and Peter Corrie.Front: Damon Quontock, Delma Blyth Bunn and Malcolm Johnson.
Back row: Andie Rebetzke, Mel Newman, Kerry Anne Quantock, Lisbeth Redgrave and Peter Corrie.Front: Damon Quontock, Delma Blyth Bunn and Malcolm Johnson. Allan Reinikka ROK081116adelma1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN a local is down and out, the community bands together to lend a helping hand.

Delma Blyth Bunn was diagnosed with lung, brain and liver cancer earlier this year.

Since then Delma's family, friends and local businesses have strived to raise money to fulfil her dream of owning a caravan so she can visit her children in between treatments.

The Kickin' it for a Cure 4B's Rodeo will take place this Saturday at the Great Western to give the community a chance to help Delma.

Melissa Newman, one of Delma's daughters, said her mother's diagnosis came as a shock after a night out with the family ended in a hospital visit.

"Mum was diagnosed in late August,” Melissa said.

"We took her out for dinner to say thank-you for everything she does for me.

"She ended up with a pain in the belly, we took her to hospital and it's all from there really.

"It was really unexpected, it's changed our lives.

"The thought of losing your mother one day is absolutely heart wrenching for anybody.

"She's our hero, she's my hero.

"Without her I couldn't do what I do.

"It's not just about what everyone is doing for her, it's about making the memories and what we've got left last.”

Melissa said her family isn't going to take the diagnosis lying down and intended to fight tooth and nail for more time with their treasured Delma.

"We're going to fight it as best we can,” Melissa said.

"We've had four rounds of chemo, a week of radiation... in hopes it's reduced the size of it, put the breaks on it.

"From there we see how it goes in the hopes we get a little longer.”

Kerry Anne Quantock, owner of Twisted Sister Western Wear said the fund-raising would help fulfil Delma's dream of being able to visit her family more easily.

"Delma has a son who lives in Charters Towers and a daughter here in Rockhampton,” she said.

"A lot of people have a lot of dreams when they get diagnosed with a terminal disease.

"Delma's only wish was a caravan so that she could travel between her son and daughter so we set out to try and make it happen.

"We're setting a target for $10,000 but we'll see how we go.”

This weekend will be an extra special event for Delma and her family, as she is marrying her long-time partner before the rodeo with the help of a celebrity guest.

"That afternoon, Delma has decided after many years to marry her partner, so that's going to happen at 3 o'clock in the afternoon in the arena here at The Western,” Kerry Anne said.

"I just think it's lovely they're finally going to commit and we've got a Farmer Wants a Wife jumping on board for that with Mr Lance Jones, he is going to bring Delma into the arena in a horse and buggy.”

All money raised through donations and the event will go towards Delma's dream.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  community fundraiser great western hotel rodeo whats on

MISSING AT SEA: 53-year-old skipper remains lost

MISSING AT SEA: 53-year-old skipper remains lost

EIGHT rescue helicopters, four fishing vessels, a VMR crew from Bundaberg and a plane are all searching for the missing Yeppoon man near Fraser Island.

Council approves Rockhampton vehicle depot

Vehicle depot at Kawana.

The site was unsitable for a house given extreme flood risks

'Boom nor bust': A look at Rockhampton over the centuries

ROK-history22z (For 1948) An aerial view of the Rockhampton rail yards c1950. Photo courtesy The Archer Park Railway Museum.

GALLERY: More than a century of Rockhampton developments and dates

CQ town has uranium in its water, but what about Rocky's supply?

Fitzroy River

Rocky's water quality report is in

Local Partners

Rodeo will raise funds for mother diagnosed with cancer

'She's our hero, she's my hero... without her I couldn't do what I do'

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Lions have sights on helping others

RECYCLE FOR SIGHT: (from left) President Jim Atkinson, Australian Country Living Owner & Lions Member Sharon McKerrow & Vice President Craig McKerrow

Lions Club of Gracemere have their sighs set on helping others.

Done is not yet done with Rockhampton

Australian artist Ken Done at Rockhampton Art Gallery. He returns to the Beef Capital next week for a masterclass session and breakfast.

Ken Done is set to return to Rockhampton next week.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Pre-loved clothes could help greyhounds find a home

HELPING HAND: The Closet Clear-Out on Sunday will help retired greyhounds like Kelly (pictured) fid new homes.

Find a bargain and help a greyhound on Sunday

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Miley Cyrus may be getting cold feet

Miley Cyrus doesn't want to marry Liam Hemsworth

The 100 star embraces cult following at Supanova expo

Ricky Whittle in a scene from the TV series The 100. Supplied by Foxtel.

American actor Ricky Whittle hasn't met an Aussie he doesn't like

MOVIE REVIEW: The Accountant sums up well

MAGIC IN THE NUMBERS: Ben Affleck and Anna Kendrick in a scene from the movie The Accountant.

Ben Affleck's latest film is not Batman, but it's an uncommon hero

Little Mix 'stole' because they thought everything was free

Little Mix were once accused of stealing lamb shanks.

Melissa Joan Hart's 'mom guilt'

Melissa Joan Hart feels guilty she is not being a good mother

Kelle Bryan can't touch her children because of lupus

Kelle Bryan's lupus means she is unable to "touch" her children

Empire Living or Investment for a Disability Unit

309/1-7 East Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 1 1 $349,000

If the time has come for you to downsize to luxury living in the beautiful Empire on Victoria Parade overlooking the river and light display at night then this one...

Unbelievable Value - at $399,000 !!

708/1-7 East Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 1 1 $360,000

Offering a prime opportunity to add this executive apartment to your property portfolio, we present this sophisticated stylish one bedroom suite. A premium CBD...

First Level - First Class, River front living at The Empire

111/1-7 East Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 1 1 $410,000

With a front row seat overlooking the river, and positioned on the first floor, Apartment 111 The Empire, boasts an idyllic outlook and an exceptional city...

Breathtaking City Views - Exquisite Inner City Investment

701/1-7 East Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 1 1 $395,000

The fabulous Empire complex boasts unsurpassed positioning, right in the vibrant heart of the city, creating an exciting investment opportunity beyond compare.

LEGALLY RAISED! RENOVATED &amp; READY TO BUILD IN UNDER. $249,000 NEG.

37A Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 $249,000

All of the hard work has been done. New plumbing & electrical throughout. Underneath has a brand new bathroom, toilet and laundry. Full house slab underneath...

$220,000 ! FRENCHVILLE ! 3 BEDROOM SPLIT LEVEL HOME ! 7.09% yield!

354 Duthie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $220,000

Ticks all of the boxes. Close to great Schools, Shopping Centres and The Central Queensland University and all amenities. Public Transport is right at the front...

Hot Listing!!

2 Primrose Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Meticulously built embracing the North aspect with superb fixtures, fittings and finishes throughout. • Clever design with two living areas, crim safe screens and...

Conveniently Located and Low Maintenance

101 Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Conveniently located close to a multitude of schools and the major shopping centre this home is just ideal. This property boasts two spacious bedrooms, large...

Colonial Charm

4 Davis Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 2 $329,000

Positioned right in the heart of The Range is where you will be greeted by 4 Davis Street. You will instantly be captured by its colonial charm and faade and...

It&#39;s Got it All

8 Neish Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 3 $419,000

Situated in the quiet and always popular Neish Court, is where you will find this amazing family home with all the features every family desires. Conveniently...

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Historical home goes to auction for lifestyle change

TO AUCTION: Bernadette Gorman and Stephen Nicholls in the dining room of their old Queenslander on Penlingto Street which will go to auction on December 6.

ROCKHAMPTON couple take Range home to auction.

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Like something out of The Block at Vic Tavern

Montanna Hey taps into her inner The Block

"We all thought it would be fun to have a go at the sledge hammer,”

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!