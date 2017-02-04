Rodeo's young guns ready to ride for Australia

LEADING ROLE: Brady Fielder will captain the Australian high school rodeo team in the Trans-Tasman Challenge in New Zealand.

RODEO: Central Queenslanders make up the bulk of the Australian high school rodeo team that heads to New Zealand tomorrow for the Trans-Tasman Challenge.

Yeppoon cowboy Brady Fielder will captain the nine-member team, which includes seven other competitors from our region.

The Australian and New Zealand teams will go head-to-head in three rodeos on February 6, February 11 and February 12.

Australian High School Rodeo Association president Daryl Kleier said he was confident about the team's chances.

"We certainly have some experience in our ranks. All of our members have been involved in rodeo for some time,” he said yesterday.

"We got our first win over them over there last year so we will be looking to repeat that.

"It's a good experience for the kids and it's a real eye-opener for them. They get to travel together and work together as a team.”

Fielder, Mitchell Foxlee, Jackson Gray and Ebony Labuschewski were members of the Australian team last year and will be looking to lead the way this year.

LOCAL REPS

Barrel racing: Ebony Labuschewski, Macey Marks, Kelsey Kleier

Steer riders: Mitchell Foxlee, Lleyton Marks, Sam Aguis

Bull riders: Brady Fielder, Jackson Gray, Sam Aguis

Roping: Ebony Labuschewski