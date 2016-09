A TYRE flew off a car and into a police vehicle tonight in front of Nando's Chicken.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service were called to the incident on Musgrave, St Rockhampton at 6.42pm and made the area safe.

A QFES spokeswoman said it was initially called in as a two-vehicle accident, but on arrival discovered the tyre had come off a car in front of the police vehicle.

No injuries were reported, and the police officers were out of the vehicle at the time of call.