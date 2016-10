UPDATE 5.45PM: A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson has confirmed two patients have been transported to the Biloela Hospital with minor injuries.

UPDATE 5.25PM: POLICE have found a vehicle on its roof in a paddock off the Dawson Hwy.

Queensland Ambulance crews are on their way to the scene.

5.15PM: A CAR has rolled on the Dawson Hwy at Dululu.

No reports of injury at this point in time.