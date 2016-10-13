Major changes for East St mall as demolition crews arrive

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow with the artist's impressions of a new dining area at the Fitzroy riverbank. Photo Michelle Gately / Morning Bulletin

NEXT week's demolition of the East St Rotunda is a big step forward in connecting the Riverbank Revitalisation project to the heart of the Rockhampton CBD.

As the community eagerly awaits to enjoy a revitalised CBD, many locals are excited to say goodbye to the rotunda building, which has been part of the city landscape since its construction in August 1987.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said while the rotunda had acted as a civic centre for the CBD in previous years, the Riverbank Revitalisation works would pave the way for a new and improved city heart.

Denham Street Rotunda

"The newly-opened Denham St will soon become the main thoroughfare between the city's retail, heritage and business centre to the spectacularly revitalised riverbank," Cr Strelow said.

From today, JM Kelly crews will begin erecting hoarding boards on site, with demolition to start on Monday.

"All works will be undertaken on a night schedule between 6pm and 6am to minimise disruption to local businesses and the community and to ensure safety," Cr Strelow said.

"The overhead rotunda structure will be removed first, followed by the remainder of the rotunda building over a total period of two to three weeks.

"Public amenities will be relocated to the end of Denham St at the Quay St intersection."

Denham St revitalisation plans

Mayor Strelow said immediately following the removal of the rotunda, a temporary road would be laid to open lower Denham St to traffic access from East St through to Quay Lane.

"The temporary road will improve traffic flow and access to Quay St business during construction," Cr Strelow said.

"Following the completion of Stage 1B Quay St works in May 2017, a new permanent road on Denham St will be constructed with landscaping and footpaths."

The Riverbank Revitalisation, aimed at bringing new life to the area, is a $36m project, involving $15m funding from the Queensland Government and $7m from the Australian Government.

As part of the power supply changes as a result of the rotunda demolition, a partial road closure at the roundabout of East and Denham Sts will be in place as of today and possibly until the end of the week. Two-way traffic remains in place with traffic control.

For more information about the demolition visit www.rrc.qld.gov.au

Read more on the Rockhampton Riverbank Redevlopment: