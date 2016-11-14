Rough conditions made it hard to rescue couple near Conical Rocks

RMH Rescue departed Roslyn Bay Harbour at 8.10am with 40 litres of fuel, reaching the anchored yacht at 8.45am.

A RETIRED couple ran into some trouble while heading to Rosslyn Bay this morning.

The Yeppoon Coast Guard were called at 7.10am to assist the 38' sailing catamaran the couple were travelling on, which was headed south.

The vessel had previously suffered severe damage in a storm.

They were heading to Rosslyn Bay under power when they ran out of fuel not far from Conical Rocks, near North Keppel Island.

RMH Rescue departed Roslyn Bay Harbour at 8.10am with 40 litres of fuel, reaching the anchored yacht at 8.45am.

Because of the rough conditions, RMH Rescue could not come alongside the catamaran and the fuel containers were transferred by line.

After the engines were restarted, the catamaran headed for Rosslyn Bay Harbour and RMH Rescue returned at 9.50am