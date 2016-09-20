'Run the time, not distance'

KICKING IT: Rockhampton Road Runner president Matt Arnold in the Ross Marathon (Tasmania) where he achieved his PB of 3:34:5 at the start of this month.

ONE of the greatest things about running for Matt Arnold is that you don't have to stick to a set route.

But the Rockhampton Road Runners president and Kick the Kilos challenge participant does stick to set routes when it comes to running marathons.

Mr Arnold said he was enticed into running when one of his friends decided to tackle a marathon and asked him to try the half marathon fun run.

"It was something different,” he said.

"Something that I thought I couldn't do.”

Mr Arnold said he was a fair bit larger back then.

He said he started his training by running a little bit and then walking a little bit and repeating the process.

Fast forward seven years and not only has he competed in 15 marathons and is the president of the local running club, but Mr Arnold and his wife plan their annual holidays around marathons overseas.

The biggest marathon Mr Arnold has competed in, to date, is the Honolulu in 2015 where there were 31,000 competitors.

He is set to update that record in November by competing in the the Las Vegas Rock 'n' Roll Marathon which is expected to have 40,000 runners from 64 countries competing.

Locally, Mr Arnold loves running the Zamia Way trail up Mt Archer, or the simple river loop with friends.

He said he has been using the Strava app for about four years as a digital diary, tracking his routes, runs, times, kilometres and a bit of healthy competition between friends.

Mr Arnold encouraged beginners to not over exert themselves first up, but to "run the time, not the distance,” he said.