Rural medicine postgraduate training hub for Rockhampton?

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 27th Sep 2016 3:49 PM
Prof Sarah Strasser, head of the Rural Clinical School for the University of Queensland, confirmed the university would be putting in a submission.
Prof Sarah Strasser, head of the Rural Clinical School for the University of Queensland, confirmed the university would be putting in a submission.

ROCKHAMPTON could become a major training hub for rural and remote medicine.

The University of Queensland's Rural Clinical School will be putting in a funding submission to the Federal Government to build the training capacity in Rockhampton so that the next generation of rural doctors can do their postgraduate in the Beef Capital.

Currently, students accepted into the rural and remote medicine have to return to metropolitan areas like Brisbane for four years to complete their postgraduate studies and placement.

However, the Federal Government has plans to turn that around and see a percentage of those postgraduates spend at least three years in a regional area and six to 12 months in metropolitan area for sub-speciality training, Assistant Minister for Rural Health Dr David Gillespie said.

Dr Gillespie, along with Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, visited the Rockhampton campus today and discussed the future of rural and regional medical training.

"(We are) putting in new money, in fact $94 million over four years, to create up to 30 training hubs in regional centres that will deliver and coordinate post graduate training experiences so that we get more of these rural medical students ,” Dr Gillespie said.

"We are not going to replace the existing system. This is turning the existing pattern the other way around for a certain percentage of the graduates. And if they are trained in the regions, they will stay and practice in the regions.

"We want to apply that to dentistry, nursing and allied health.”

He said the Expression of Interest to become a hub in the postgraduate rural training pipeline were about to be launched.

Prof Sarah Strasser, head of the Rural Clinical School for the University of Queensland, confirmed the university would be putting in a submission.

"We would also apply for a university department rural health placements so that the placements increase not just in medicine but be particularly in allied health and nursing,” she said.

"We actually think inter-professional, when they are all learning together, is the best environment to learn because that's where they are going to practice in the future.”

Prof Strasser said she had seen students complete their medical degrees and not end up practicing in rural areas because of many different factors, including having started a family and buying a home while doing a post-graduate degree in a metropolitan area.

"It's really important to capture students early in their formative professional career to support them and encourage them, engage them with the community so that they do take up rural practice,” she said.

"At the moment we have 45 who are here on a regular rotation, based here in Rockhampton. But of the rural clinical school all up, at any one time, we have 200 students. And over a year we are doing 550 student placements in rural areas.”

Dr Gillespie said a lot of the training for rural generalists and specialists happens in a hospital, not just in the general practice.

"You can get excellent training here. We just need to coordinate and get together with the existing training pathways both for rural generalists but also for speciality doctors as well who want to practice in the country.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  michelle landry, queensland university, rockhampton hospital, rural medicine, university

