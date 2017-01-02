Sailing trainer accepted as youth crew member for Young Endeavour trip

Keppel Bay Sailing Club Sail Trainer Ella Sagnol is just 23 years old and already she is ticking things of her bucket list after being accepted to join the Young Endeavour on a voyage of a lifetime.

The Keppel Bay Sailing Club trainer said she'd always wanted to sail on the Young Endeavour and just couldn't stop smiling after finding out she had been accepted as a youth crew member.

"We will sail from Stanley in Tasmania to Geelong in Victoria from January 15-25,” Ella said.

"I have heard the Bass Strait can be very challenging for Sailors so I am really looking forward to it.

"I just can't believe my good fortune; it's certainly going to be a very busy start to the New Year. I will be entering the Hobie 16 Nationals in Hervey Bay from January 2-6, then come back to Yeppoon to train young sailors in Keppel Bay Sailing Clubs Tackers 1 course from January 10-13 before leaving for the Young Endeavour trip.”

Ella said she has been passionate about Sailing for as long as she can remember and hopes to gain valuable experience and meet lots of new people on her journey.

The Young Endeavour Youth Scheme is a not for profit organisation which provides young Australians with a unique, challenging and inspirational experience at sea.

The voyages increase self awareness, develop teamwork and leadership skills and create a strong sense of community responsibility amongst members of the youth crew.