Saint Nicholas' present for Central Queensland

"Good rain at Longreach yesterday, thanks Santa," a resident posted on the Who got the Rain Facebook site.

SAINT Nicholas has brought some Central Queensland farmers their Christmas wish list a bit early.

A number of residents reported rainfall figures on the Facebook page Who Got the Rain? including Amy Macintosh who snapped the image above of the storm front.

"We were lucky enough to get about an inch over the whole place, "Fairfield", Longreach,” she posted.

"Santa delivered 28mm at Horse Gully Springsure,” Alison Brett McIver posted.

"We've just had 123ml at "Lorraine" north of Dingo and it's still raining!!” at 10pm on Friday, Brooke Edmistone posted.

The forecast for Longreach today is cloudy but no chance of rain with northeasterly winds of 20 to 25 km/h becoming light during the day .

There is a five per cent chance of rain tomorrow.