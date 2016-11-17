Santa's little helper saves the day for Rocky couple

Wayne and Glenda Dunstan with Champers outside their home where their Christmas display was targeted by vandals.

IT IS is supposed to be the most wonderful time of year. A time of joy, peace and good will.

Glenda and Wayne Dunstan have been servicing the Christmas light community of West Rockhampton for 16 years. But this will be their last year.

This morning, vandals intruded the front lawn of their home, pulling down signs and ornaments in a crippling blow to the elderly couple.

"It takes about three weeks to put everything up,” Wayne said.

"Every afternoon we will add a little bit to it.

"It is something we like to do for all the kids around the neighbourhood. The kids and all the folk in the nursing home.

"But it is sad that someone would do that for their own entertainment. It just goes against everything Christmas is.”

If not for Santa's little helper, the Dunstan's dog Champers, their entire display would have been in tatters. Champers barking and Wayne's accidental banging on the door are what they believe scared the vandals away.

"It happened about 3am this morning, Champers heard a noise and ran to the door,” Glenda explained.

"Wayne got up and looked out the window but couldn't see anything, so we went back to bed.

"But at 5am when I got the paper, it was all hanging off the hook. If we hadn't had this little darling here it all might have been wrecked.

"It was devastating to wake up to. Just heartbreaking.”

Sadly, it is the second time their home has been target of the local grinches.

"The last time was about 10 years ago. One New Years Eve we went out, left the lights on and got home and everything was pulled down,” she said.

"The sleigh, the Santa, it was much worse than this.

"But we won't be doing it again. It is just too much now.”