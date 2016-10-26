30°
News

Dreamworld: This tragedy won't stop us going back

26th Oct 2016 11:01 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS Australia reels from the news that four adults were killed at one of Dreamworld's most beloved and benign rides, some have raised the prospect that the Gold Coast theme park may be closed for good.

Shock jock Steve Price told a New Zealand radio show that it could spell the end for the famed park, as visitors question whether Dreamworld and its Gold Coast peers are safe for visitors.

But readers have hit back hard, saying that Dreamworld has brought them such joy, that this incident while tragic, would not stop them from returning with their families.
 

SPECIAL COVERAGE:

'Dreamworld may never open again'

Dreamworld horror: How do you explain it to your children

Dreamworld miracle: How two girls managed to survive

 

Eliza Orenshaw wrote that she has "full faith" in the park operating as it always have, with safety as a top priority.

"It is so devastating this has happened, and my heart goes out to the family who lost so many people in one go from this horrific accident," she wrote.

"Dreamworld will fix their ride, they will put new protocols in place to try to prevent anything like this ever happening again, and anyone that's ever been there and loved it (like I have my whole life) will be back, as well as tourists who want to experience the joy of this theme park."

Jessica Louise said she and her family would "100% be going back".

"What happened yesterday was a freak accident. The kind that could happen absolutely anywhere in the world. No one is at fault here.

"May the 4 that passed rest in peace and their families live life for them.

"Dreamworld still has my support 10000% percent."
 

Lee-ann Higgins said while her heart goes out to those affected in the tragedy, she would return.

"I'll still go back though," she wrote.

" Have been there many times and was there again in February. Had the best time."

MORE ON FACEBOOK:

Carissa Chapman 

No need to close its doors, it was a sad incident that shouldn't of happened... condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones and those poor children that lost their mum and witnessed it all. 

It happens all across the world at different theme parks, close the ride for good if need be but don't take the whole park away so future generations cant experience the joy Dreamworld can bring.
 

Lisa Elvish

Just a freak accident...accidents happen on our roads...but people don't stop driving on them. Sending the families support at this very sad time.
 

Kira Gray

We need to stand behind the workers of Dreamworld, if that park closes hundreds of people will lose jobs. Where will the animals and tigers go?

What are they gonna do with a whole empty theme park? Yesterday was a horrific accident that could of happened at any time anywhere.

My condolences to the family impacted by the tragedy and I'm deeply sorry for your loss but let's not lose such an iconic place like Dreamworld.

 

Rhiannon Amy

I feel for those families who have lost someone but it was a freak accident like many things in life are does that mean we should stop altogether.

I mean there is plane accidents, boat accidents but those things haven't been shut down.

Things happen we can't see the future.

 

Penny Cattonar

It's such a tragedy for all who lost their lives and for all of their families. It's also terrible for all the staff and people who were there yesterday.

It certainly won't stop me from going! We can't wrap ourselves up in bubble wrap! That's like saying I will never drive a car again because someone was killed in a car accident..... (that happens daily)!

 

Annika Gimm

The Rapids was my favourite, I've been on it a million times but now, I just can't bring myself to go on it again. This incident has sucked all the fun out.

 

Noelene Fairweather

Definitely going back. Yes yesterday was a tragedy. Thoughts to the families and everyone involved.

Dreamworld already had a tight maintenence and safety checks and i imagine these will increase.

Topics:  deaths dreamworld facebook workplace health and safety

Ute upside down and partially submerged after roll over

Ute upside down and partially submerged after roll over

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash where a vehicle is partially submerged in water upside down.

Rental vacancy rates are a 'positive sign' for future of region

Noel Livingston from Professionals Real Estate.

ROCKHAMPTON'S rental market begins to tighten

REVEALED: Name of proposed Womens' basketball team

Cyclones players Alex Brady and Gabbi Clayton at CQ University which has just announced the intention of bringing a NBL womens basketball team to Rockhampton. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Bid gets a bounce with a name for proposed team

Dreamworld: This tragedy won't stop us going back

"Dreamworld still has my support 10000% percent."

Local Partners

Foster system needs forever homes

The foster care system has improved over the years, but many children are still going from home-to-home, never settling down.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Retro recycling trivia night

GENERAL KNOWLEDGE: Alton Downs local Greg Dyer prepares for the Trivia Night.

A trivia night will be held at Alton Downs Hall.

Space station to grace Rockhampton skies tonight

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

Six minute window to see space station tonight

Program announced for weekend's film festival

Lead character Frankie in one of the Capricorn Film Festival's short films, Slingshot, to screen this weekend.

Over 20 short films by CQ filmmakers to screen this weekend

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Bindi Irwin 'honoured' to make MAXIM HOT 100 list

Bindi Irwin 'honoured' to make MAXIM HOT 100 list

BINDI Irwin has shared her thoughts on being named number eight in the 2016 Henley's MAXIM HOT 100 list.

Len Wiseman files for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale

Len Wiseman has filed for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

First look at Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life series

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel in a scene from the TV series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

NETFLIX drops first trailer for its revival of fan favourite.

Hugh Laurie will get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie

Hugh Laurie is set to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

How Kristie blind-sided everyone to win Australian Survivor

Kristie Bennett wins Australian Survivor.

FAN favourite says she was underestimated by her competitors.

Steve Irwin's final days through dad's eyes

Bob Irwin with his son Steve.

'You never expect that’s the last time you’re going to see your son'

Kristie doesn't mind being the third wheel in Survivor final

Kristie Bennett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

SOLO player will take on Survivor's power couple Lee and El tonight.

Magical Location – Sensational Views

6 Mahogany Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 3 $690,000

Upon entering this beautiful high-set Lammermoor home, you will be impressed with the flowing open spaces, the relaxed coastal atmosphere and spectacular Ocean...

Potential 4th bedroom, Huge Rumpus, Ocean Views!

48 Poinciana Avenue, Taranganba 4703

House 3 3 3 INVITING ALL...

Perched on a 648m2 allotment at the upper end of Poinciana Avenue is this remarkable Ocean View Property. Immaculately maintained and cared for by its long-term...

$350,000. BRICK 4 BEDROOM. 2BATHROOMS. DLUG

15 Maple Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $350,000

$350,000! The price is incredible! Brand new and rented out for $380 per week. Fenced allotment and beautiful views to the mountains. Adjacent to the Central...

Brand New with Pool on 950m2!

2 Sea Salt Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Brand New Lammermoor home, built by award winning builders, with modern family living in mind! Located in a new, family friendly estate just minutes from the...

Entertainers Delight!

6 Adventurer Drive, Taroomball 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Rendered brick home tastefully designed for relaxed family living! Double door entry opens up to a very spacious floor plan showcasing 9ft ceilings and multiple...

Lifestyle block with quality home in Cawarral!

83 Serpentine Street, Cawarral 4702

4 2 2 $485,000

Move straight in!! This custom Hotondo Home stands out in this picturesque neighbourhood halfway between Yeppoon and Rockhampton. With quality finishes, clever...

Hot Listing!!

2 Primrose Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Meticulously built embracing the North aspect with superb fixtures, fittings and finishes throughout. • Clever design with two living areas, crim safe screens and...

Potential 4th &amp; 5th Bedroom + Sea View!

11 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

House 3 2 2 NOW $370,000

This elevated Cooee Bay property has very solid bones and is oozing with potential! • Upstairs features open plan living areas, timber floorboards throughout •...

Spacious Master Builder Home with Shed

9 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Quality was not compromised as this was a home crafted by an award winning builder making it the ultimate home for the modern family or the avid entertainer. Set...

Stylish Home in Central Location!

31 Power Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 2 1 $345,000

This Greg Dean & Latitude home presents character and a refreshing point of difference from standard three bedroom homes. Featuring fresh open plan living with...

Coast biggest rental drop in Qld

Vacancy rates for the September quarter.

Vacancy rates on Coast a promising sign

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Low rent helps teen get ahead

Yeppoon Real Estate principal and owner Esme Coren at one of their rental properties in Yeppoon.

Low rent great for tenant, not for owner

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available