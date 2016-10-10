Save the environment, cancel your phonebook delivery

The 2016 Rockhampton Yellow Pages and White Pages cobound cover will feature Katina Kilpatrick from Capricorn Animal Aid, alongside a loveable pooch Zanthe, the Silky Terrier Cross.

LIVINGSTONE politicians are urging residents to cancel their Yellow or White Pages print version, if possible, to save the environment.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig and councillor Nigel Hutton have posted on Facebook about the opportunity for residents to pick if they want a print version or not.

"Imagine the paper saved if everyone who didn't need one; cancelled their order for the 2017 White/Yellow pages,” Cr Hutton posted.

"Challenge yourself, have you used the yellow/white pages paper edition this year? If not you, can help our environment by cancelling the order for your address.”

"It can be the small things we do as individuals which help make the world a better place,” Cr Ludwig said.

If you are interested in cancelling your print version of Yellow and/or White Pages, go to https://www.directoryselect.com.au/action/home