Saving young lives in Jimmy Bryant's honour

JIMMY Bryant's life was laid out before him.

School captain, talented sportsman and he had just landed the plumbing apprenticeship of his dreams.

But a tragic single-vehicle crash just 10 days after his 17th birthday claimed his life, and left his family and school friends grappling with the grief.

He wasn't doing anything wrong, he was just inexperienced.

"He was a loving, kind, giving person, that's who he was,” his mother, Barbara, said of her son.

"He received his driver's licence 10 days prior, so he was a P-plater travelling down a dirt road he had never been on before with four of his mates in the car.

"And as he has come down the dirt road, there has been a washout from the previous night, he has lost control.”

TRAINING FOR LIFE: JBOYS' first cohort of students to attend driver training. Contributed/JBOYS

Jimmy's car went into the ditch, turned 180 degrees into a hole and rolled on Friday, February 12.

In the eight months since, Barbara and her husband Tony have channelled their grief into the not-for-profit charity JBOYS - Jimmy Bryant's Outback Youth Support - aimed at preventing road deaths and helping teenagers and young adults find guidance and support.

Over the past few days the charity has reached a major milestone and sent the first group of Year 11 and 12 Biloela State High School students - Jimmy's peers - to a Roadcraft Driver Training Course in Gympie.

Students had the opportunity to be in the car with defensive driver trainers, simulate a fatal crash and learn how one second or two kilometres could lead to tragedy.

"They learnt some pretty valuable skills,” Barbara said.

"It was bitter-sweet for us, we went down to cater for the kids to save money... we saved $2000.

"We decided to give up work for two days. If it means saving for the charity, that's another 10 kids that could go to training.

"It's just been amazing the support we have had from the kids, eventually we want to grow JBOYS.”

With hopes to send another four groups to the training in November, Barbara and Tony are fundraising between their work commitments.

Over the weekend just gone, they raised $1300 at a Thangool race day, with the help of Jimmy's girlfriend's parents, who own racehorses.

Find JBOYS on Facebook, or email jboys@mail.com