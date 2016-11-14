Savvy shoppers take note, a new store is coming

The Reject Shop employees cut the ribbon for the new store.

BARGAIN hunters and window shoppers can get excited after the announcement of $3 million to be splashed on the Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre.

The centre will expand and improve existing stores as part of the Lancini Property and Development's on-going commitment.

The Reject Shop is the latest tenant to join the mix of retailers at the Park St address. The discount variety store, who services a broad range of value conscious and savvy shoppers, will take up a new 650m2 tenancy by mid-2017.

The tenancy will be created in the lower level car park adjacent to the former Dick Smith outlet.

Discount outlet store The Reject Shop is coming to the Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre. Contributed

The Reject Shop CEO Ross Sudano was full of praise for the incoming retailer.

"Our Yeppoon customers will find The Reject Shop is a great place to save money on a huge range of household products, including homewares, kitchenware, hardware, pet care, household cleaning products, toiletries and cosmetics,” Mr Sudano said.

"We are always bringing in interesting new products at consistently low prices and customers will find many of their favourite brands on our shelves. We are excited to be part of the Yeppoon community and proud to provide jobs for local people.”

New tenancy on the outdoor balcony is also up for grabs, with a 130sqm section of outdoor food court area available for an additional food outlet.

The centre is seeking an operator that will trade in evenings to offer a superior dining choice.

JUST LANDED: Yeppoon Central's newest store. Contributed

Minor refurbishment works will take place throughout the centre which will include re-painting of internal and external areas, lighting system upgrade and new mall furniture.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2016 and will take approximately four months.

The centre say they anticipate all works to be completed by July next year.